Duluth potholes take toll on vehicles, but city says it's not footing bill

Go ahead and file a claim for vehicle damage, but don't expect the city to pay.

vehicles traveling on street with potholes
A vehicle travels eastbound on Cody Street on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 9:30 AM

DULUTH — Chuck Gehlen sent an invoice for car repairs to the city after a particularly nasty Cody Street pothole blew the sidewall out of one of his tires and bent the wheel, as well.

“I will settle for $405.98, not a dime less,” he wrote.

Shari Acker wrote the Duluth City Council, complaining about the same street when her van hit two big potholes in quick succession on Cody, resulting in not one, but two flat tires. She and her husband called for a wrecker only to learn from the driver that the same potholes they struck had been responsible for multiple flats in the neighborhood.

But city officials typically deny any financial responsibility for vehicle damages.

When asked how such claims are handled, the Duluth city attorney's office responded with a statement: “The city does receive pothole claims and the number of those claims tends to coincide with the severity of that winter season. The city, generally speaking, does not pay these claims because the city has both statutory immunity and common law immunity.”

Gehlen received a letter along the same lines that read: “The entire road system continually receives patching. As the public works department becomes aware of potholes, the work is scheduled to fill them. The claim you are making involves the performance of a discretionary act. The public works department must exercise discretion and judgment in determining which holes to fill and when they are to be filled.”

The response went on to note the city's limited resources and to explain: ‘The city of Duluth has discretionary immunity from damages caused to your vehicle.”

Gehlen still contends the city ought to step up. “We all know what the streets are like. The city’s streets are in bad shape and they should be responsible, because we pay taxes,” he said. “And I’m not the only person this has happened to.”

Mike Archer, owner of AutoMedics on East Fifth Street, said he’s seen many customers showing up at his shop with pothole damage.

“We’re seeing bent wheels, ruined tires, bad wheel bearings. We had a car come in where the control arm was ripped right in half. And we’ve seen some broken subframes,” he said.

While rust and a car's age are certainly factors that increase its vulnerability, Archer said, “The reality is that potholes are breaking stuff on these vehicles.”

AutoMedics has replaced plenty of shocks, struts, ball joints, sway bar links, sway bar bushings and tie rods in recent months.

“These types of road conditions certainly shorten the lifespan for parts, because when you go down some of these roads they’re just so bad that the suspension is getting overworked,” Archer said.

men filling potholes
Matt Johnson, left, and Luke Peterson, with the Duluth Street Maintenance Department, use hot asphalt to fill a large pothole April 12 on the 100 block of East First Street.
Clint Austin / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune

Damion Costanzo, a senior assistant manager at Discount Tire on East Central Entrance, said at least three to five customers have been showing up at the Duluth shop with pothole damage most days this spring.

Some of the repairs are unavoidable, but he advises folks to make sure their tires are at the proper pressure.

“A lot of people are going around with overinflated tires now that the temperatures are rising. Obviously, try to avoid potholes. But you can put yourself in a position where you have higher chances of not blowing a tire,” Costanzo said.

“It’s the same thing with tread depth. Having bald tires increases your risk, too,” he said.

Archer, who has operated AutoMedics for 27 years, said the record snowfall Duluth received this winter didn't help. “I think the weather took a bigger toll on the roads than normal this winter, and you can see it.”

“If you drive up Sixth Avenue East, where our shop is — it’s brutal. It’s hard on a car.”

Archer said he replaced a damaged tire for one customer and three weeks later the same fellow was back in the shop to purchase a replacement at a cost of more than $300 because of repeat pothole damage.

The city really should bear some responsibility, according to Archer.

“The reality is it’s their street that we pay the taxes on that they didn’t maintain that ruined his car. So, in my eyes, they should turn it into their own insurance to pay the damages,” he said.

vehicles traveling on street with potholes
An automobile navigates a series of potholes at the intersection of Main Street and 65th Avenue West on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth funds street repairs with the help of a dedicated half-percent sales tax that annually generates nearly $9 million.

Cole Oksa wrote a letter to the city urging it to get on top of street repairs.

“The potholes are not only unsightly, but they also pose a major safety hazard for motorists and bicyclists alike. Furthermore, the significant financial burden they place on Duluth residents is simply unacceptable,” he wrote.

“Potholes are more than a nuisance — they can cause serious damage to cars, particularly to tires and suspension systems. Not only does this result in costly repairs for drivers, but it can also be dangerous if a driver loses control of their vehicle due to a pothole-related malfunction. This is a risk that no resident of Duluth should have to face,” Oksa said.

vehicles traveling on street with potholes
A pothole on the 6400 block of Main Street on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

This week, the city began receiving a steady supply of hot-mix asphalt, according to Kelli Latuska, a public information officer. And she said crews have been hard at work making more permanent repairs to damaged local streets now that local asphalt plants are up and operating.

Streets that are receiving attention this week include Hartley Road, Grand Avenue between 40th and 54th avenues West and London Road.

vehicles traveling on street with potholes
A tire rebounds out of a large pothole on Main Street on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
vehicles traveling on street with potholes
Large potholes on the 6400 block of Main Street on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
