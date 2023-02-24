Duluth police sought, obtained school district’s investigation of former East hockey coach

DULUTH — Police requested and received from Duluth Public Schools a copy of an investigation regarding former East High School hockey coach Mike Randolph as part of a probe into a booster club at the school.

Ryan Temple, an investigator at the Duluth Police Department’s financial crimes unit, sent a warrant to school district staff in late December asking for a May 24, 2021, investigative report completed by the Terch & Associates consulting firm. The warrant stems from a June police report made by a former East parent who, according to the application for that warrant, alleged that he may have been defrauded out of approximately $6,000 by the East End Hockey Booster Club.

Temple wrote in his application for the warrant that the district’s investigative report constitutes evidence that tends to show a crime has been committed, or tends to show that a particular person has committed a crime. District Court Judge David Johnson signed off on the warrant shortly after receiving Temple’s application Dec. 27.

Among other allegations outlined in Temple’s application, the parent told Temple he believes many of the items for which the booster club charges parents are already paid for by the district, such as ice time and referee fees.

The parent also claimed that the club had not filed the necessary paperwork with the Internal Revenue Service and Minnesota Attorney General’s office to remain a nonprofit.

The IRS’ website indicates the club’s tax-exempt status was revoked in early 2019. A federal list of tax-exempt organizations in Minnesota does not include the club. It was most recently updated Feb. 14. A second list of organizations that had their tax-exempt status automatically revoked due to not filing proper paperwork for three consecutive years includes an entry for the club. It was most recently updated Sept. 12.

Charities staff at the state attorney general’s office told the club in April 2021 that it may have been soliciting charitable contributions without being properly registered with state regulators, according to correspondence obtained by the News Tribune.

In May 2021, the club’s president sent a handwritten note to staffers at the attorney general’s office claiming the club’s certified public accountant firm is in the process of getting it back in compliance “due to change-over in board (and) duties not transferred to someone to complete.”

On March 24, staff at the attorney general’s office received backdated charitable organization annual reports from booster club representatives. Those reports outline the club’s financials and include federal tax returns for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

On May 5, attorney general administrators told the booster club that paperwork they had filed was incorrect and that the organization was not properly registered with the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office has received no public registration documents for the East End Hockey Booster Club since then, according to John Stiles, its deputy chief of staff.

Meanwhile, a new nonprofit named Duluth East Hockey Boosters, Inc. was registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State on Oct. 19, 2021. It’s distinct from the older club the former East parent reported to police, and its governing members are a new set of East parents who were uninvolved with the older club.

Randolph report could see light of day

In the application for the warrant, Temple claims he learned that the Duluth district hired an agency to investigate allegations of misconduct against Randolph. Temple said he met with that investigator, Justin Terch, of Duluth-based Terch & Associates, in May.

Duluth East boys hockey coach Mike Randolph celebrates with his players in the final minute of a 2017 game at the Heritage Center. Randolph resigned in 2021. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Terch, according to the warrant application, told Temple that he couldn’t release specific information to Temple, but said that “there may be useful information pertaining to my investigation in the report.”

In spring 2021, district staff commissioned an investigation into Randolph after receiving complaints against him. A report detailing that investigation’s findings was completed May 24, 2021.

Randolph resigned from the East hockey team June 1, 2021. At a press conference the next day, the longtime hockey coach blamed his exit on pressure from parents and a lack of support from district administrators. He did not answer any questions from reporters.

His resignation, though, means that no “final” discipline was handed down from Duluth Public Schools leaders. That, in turn, means that Terch’s investigation is presumably not a public document under Minnesota law.

District administrators told Temple, however, that they would release the report with a “proper search warrant or subpoena.”

Temple picked the report up from district staff Jan. 9. No part of the report was redacted, according to Mattie Hjelseth, the police department’s spokesperson.

In his application for the warrant, Temple notes that some current or former Duluth police officers were involved in the East hockey program, and “it was decided that I would not investigate the case in depth due to a conflict of interest with our department.”

The case has since been forwarded to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which often takes over when police departments fear a conflict of interest.

School district spokesperson Adelle Wellens said she cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

“But when served with a warrant from law enforcement,” Wellens told the News Tribune on Feb. 17, “Duluth Public Schools complies in accordance with data practice laws and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act ( FERPA ) in regards to educational data as well as notification to families and students.”

It is district practice not to comment on former employees, Wellens said.

Nonetheless, the investigative report regarding Randolph could become public. That’s because authorities must eventually decide whether to file charges. If they do, then portions of the report that prosecutors believe support charges would likely be made public as evidence, if not the report itself.

If they elect not to file charges, it would presumably mean the investigation is no longer active and, thus, the report and other documents would be public under Minnesota law.

In spring 2022, Randolph was hired to coach the boys hockey team at St. Thomas Academy, a private, all-boys Catholic military school in the Twin Cities.

Randolph did not return repeated News Tribune requests for comment.