Duluth police search for missing man

The 35-year-old was last seen leaving a Proctor bar.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:26 AM

DULUTH — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who was last seen at a Proctor bar last week.

Joshua Parker, 35, of Duluth, was reported missing Sunday, according to the Duluth Police Department. Officers said he was last seen leaving the Keyboard Lounge, 224 Third Ave., on Thursday.

Parker is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair, a beard and brown eyes. He was wearing a "nWo" T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket, and may have also had a Minnesota Wild sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

