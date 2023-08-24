Duluth police review board has 'fallen short,' leaders say

DULUTH — Only 57% of respondents to a recent survey said they were aware the city has a Citizen Review Board.

Fewer than half of those same respondents indicated they felt confident in their knowledge of the board’s mission and role.

And of the three dozen citizens who reported filing complaints over the past five years, nearly two-thirds said they were left feeling dissatisfied with the process.

Blair Powless. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“We have fallen short, in my opinion,” said Blair Powless, board secretary. “The review board, our supports from the city — all that combined. We have fallen short, and this isn’t where we should be.”

The all-volunteer board, established a decade ago as an oversight mechanism for the Duluth Police Department, appeared to be at an inflection point Wednesday night.

What changes are you going to do in order for us to understand? Let us know as citizens what your plan is, because if you keep it blue on blue, that doesn't solve anything. Robert Schieve

A recent racial bias audit conducted by the Boston-based Crime and Justice Institute described the board as having “limited” oversight and said engagement has "rapidly declined" since 2019, with analysts recommending an overhaul of the board’s mission and a renewed focus on assisting citizens through the complaint process.

Katie Zafft, the Duluth-based project manager who oversaw the audit, noted the board only has authority to serve in an advisory capacity — as opposed to other types of commissions that sometimes have the ability to take action on matters such as discipline.

Additionally, unlike boards in some other jurisdictions, Duluth’s members are not paid, which Zafft said has made it difficult to find volunteers willing to commit to several hours of work every month.

“You evaluate the policies and practices,” she said. “Civilian oversight bodies can only make non-binding recommendations. … You’re always making recommendations and you don’t have any investigative function. You can’t compel much of anything beyond making that recommendation.”

Nonetheless, Zafft said the board should still play an important role in encouraging people to come forward with their complaints and ensuring they are fully adjudicated.

“How can we help make this process more illuminating for people?” she asked. “How can we make the process more satisfying for people? It's a procedural justice component, where even if you don't really like the outcome, you should be able to come away from it feeling like it was thoroughly investigated and you got your questions answered.”

Board Chair Sara Vaccarella pointed to larger issues in achieving that goal. She said she can only recall being able to provide recommendations to the police department in one or two cases since 2018.

“We just don't get enough information about the complaint to be able to give any recommendations,” she said. “The police department handles everything and they just tell us the status of the complaint.”

The 90-page audit, released earlier this month, quoted members expressing concern that the board “has no teeth” and that it is “only able to effect change in the department where DPD wants to change.”

Meanwhile, in the eyes of at least some community members, the board “gets nothing done,” the auditors wrote.

Henry Banks

Henry Banks, a longtime activist in Duluth’s African American community, agreed. He said he’s never filed a complaint despite being wrongfully stopped at least a half-dozen times and feeling that “I'm automatically a suspect when I walk out of my apartment every single day.”

“That's a problem all over the country,” Banks said, “because the police police themselves, and we know what that means. That’s problematic.”

Robert Schieve

Robert Schieve, a 61-year-old Native American military veteran, said he also believes there are a certain number of “racist cops” in Duluth and that it will be a difficult process for the department to root them out.

“What changes are you going to do in order for us to understand?” he asked. “Let us know as citizens what your plan is, because if you keep it blue on blue, that doesn't solve anything.”

Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and two other administrators attended the meeting. He said the department is already at work on addressing concerns raised by the audit, including suggestions that the agency provide more data on officer misconduct and discipline.

Mike Ceynowa was appointed police chief in September 2022. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“We have made several verbal amendments to the racial bias audit team, as well as others in the community, to be a part of this implementation process,” Ceynowa said. “We're committed to working on this process, identifying the areas to work with the community on collaborating, and then other areas that are probably up to us to try to figure out.”

Powless also credited the department with being “completely transparent” through the audit process, noting leaders willing signed on to all of the objectives that community groups wanted analyzed.

The CJI team will be staying on for the next few months to hold additional talks with members of the police department and community to help formulate a plan to implement recommendations from the audit.

Jill Kehaulani Esch, ombudsperson for American Indian Families in Minnesota, said it’s imperative to have diversity in the process and “stop silencing other people.”

A Native Hawaiian who formerly lived in Duluth, she said the city is “extremely siloed” and “if you're not from Duluth, you're not part of the clique.”

“The people at the table have a responsibility to look around,” she said. “Who are we missing? Are we missing youth voices? Are we missing elders' voices? Are we missing Indigenous people? Are we missing Black people? Are we missing Asian people? The people around the table have the responsibility to act.”

As for reforming the review board, members noted the city is already in the process of reviewing bylaws for all of its boards and commissions. There also are two vacancies to fill on the seven-member board, and applications are available on the city’s website.

“Hold us accountable,” Powless said. “We need you to do that. We need people to put pressure on us in order to help us continue to improve and get better.”

Another public presentation on the audit is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Family Freedom Center, 310 N. First Ave. W.