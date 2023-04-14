99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth police respond to gunfire in Lincoln Park

Authorities believe the incident was retaliatory.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:32 PM

DULUTH — Authorities responded to a report of shots fired in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported near 28th Avenue West and Second Street at approximately 3:55 p.m., according to the Duluth Police Department. No injuries or arrests were immediately reported.

"We don’t believe this is a random act of violence and the two parties are known to each other and are retaliating from a prior altercation," the department said in a news release.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and more information would be shared as it becomes available.

By Staff reports
