Duluth police release video of fatal shooting

An undercover officer was ruled justified in fatally shooting Zachary Shogren as he charged at another office with a knife.

running man in yellow jacket holding knife
A still image from body camera footage shows Zachary Shogren, 34, running toward an officer with a knife at the moment he was fatally shot by another officer, who is off-screen.
Contributed / Duluth Police Department
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 4:52 PM

DULUTH — Police on Wednesday released heavily edited body camera footage that shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Zachary James Shogren in February.

Shogren, a 34-year-old military veteran who had struggled with mental illness in recent years, was seen holding a knife and running in the direction of an officer as members of the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force attempted to arrest him near his home on the 1500 block of East Third Street on Feb. 24.


CAUTION: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE

A criminal complaint had been issued the same afternoon charging Shogren with felony threats of violence. A report issued by prosecutors last week said the "violent and graphic nature" of the threats prompted agents to form a plan to immediately take him into custody at his home.

Close up of a man's face and head
Zachary Shogren.
Contributed

The video shows that it took less than 30 seconds from the time the first officer pulled up in a squad car and ordered Shogren to put his hands up until the moment he was shot. Officers are heard repeatedly yelling at the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets and place his arms in the air.

The video shows Shogren producing the knife and holding it by his side as an officer alerts his partners. Another officer is heard repeatedly warning that he will use a Taser, which proved unsuccessful. A third officer fires less-lethal sponge rounds, which also failed to subdue Shogren.

The video shows Shogren charging with the knife toward the officer holding the less-lethal launcher at the moment when the shots are fired. The edited video cuts to black, but the audio continues, as the gunshots are fired.

PXL_20230224_212128936.jpg
Local
SEE ALSO: Duluth officer justified in fatal shooting, prosecutors rule
A Taser and less-lethal sponge rounds failed to subdue the suspect before he charged at an officer with a tactical knife, according to findings released Monday.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Police also released photos that clearly showed the suspect holding the knife, including for several seconds after he was shot. The suspect's face is blurred for the duration of the video.

“The Duluth Police Department extends our condolences to the Shogren family and those who knew him,” Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said in a statement. “While we mourn the loss of Mr. Shogren, it is important to remember that the officers involved in this incident acted in accordance with the deadly force standard in Minnesota. Events like this are never easy on our staff or our community.”

Police noted that portions were censored or redacted under a state law that makes investigative data non-public when it is "clearly offensive to common sensibilities."

Several officers' faces and voices also are distorted, as they were assigned to the task force and the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act requires agencies to withhold information "when access to the data would reveal the identity of an undercover law enforcement officer."

63fe34b7a98547152ada1a2f.jpg
OBITUARY: Zachary James Shogren
Our beloved son, Zachary James Shogren died on February 24, 2023. He is the son of Jim and Jenny Shogren, brother to Krissy and Evan, grandson to Martha Hoven.

Only one officer, Sgt. Jared Blomdahl, a 24-year law enforcement veteran, was previously identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which conducted the investigation. Blomdahl was the officer who deployed his Taser.

It was announced last week that there would be no charges filed against any officers, with Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken finding that the shooting was reasonable under the established legal standard for use of deadly force by a police officer.

Hicken conducted the review at the request of St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki, who said she wanted to avoid any appearance of bias due to her office's ongoing relationship with the task force.

