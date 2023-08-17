Duluth police plan to buy armored vehicle

DULUTH — From armed standoffs to arrests of homicide suspects, the Duluth Police Department has been forced to rely on its neighbors for a key piece of tactical equipment.

But that could soon change, as the agency is seeking to purchase its own armored rescue vehicle at a cost of roughly $380,000.

"These are not military vehicles," said Lt. Jason Tanski, a commander of the department's Tactical Response Team. "These are civilian-built for departments for civilian use."

Since 2019, the agency has been billed by the Superior Police Department nearly $36,000 for more than two dozen deployments of its armored vehicle, and authorities said national standards dictate that a city of Duluth's size should maintain its own.

Lenco BearCat tactical vehicles are capable of withstanding .50-caliber rounds and do not contain any mounted weapons. The one owned by the Superior Police Department is pictured outside City Center West in Duluth on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune

The Lenco BearCat G3 that Duluth plans to buy is similar in appearance to an armored bank truck. Mounted on the frame of a Ford F-550 truck, the four-door, four-wheel drive vehicle is 20 feet long and weighs about 17,000 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Mike Ceynowa stressed that the vehicle does not have mounted weapons, but that it provides a safe location for officers to approach potentially dangerous scenes. The armor, and even windows, are designed to withstand up to .50-caliber rounds.

"When we're not behind that armor — when we're behind the panel of a squad car that a bullet can go through — the potential is for us to have to fire on that individual," Ceynowa said at a public meeting Wednesday night at City Center West. "Something like this allows us to slow the situation down to a crawl and let people breathe and work through it.

Police said the vehicle would not routinely patrol the streets and would only be deployed in the most dangerous of situations, including high-risk search warrants, apprehension of barricaded suspects, hostage rescue and active-shooter scenarios.

The city's Tactical Response Team only deploys about 12 times a year on average. Ceynowa added that the vehicle would not be used in protests or other crowd-management situations unless there is a need to go in and rescue injured people or separate two hostile groups.

Law enforcement officers stage behind a large armored vehicle during a standoff on the 2300 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth on Feb. 26, 2021. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Ceynowa noted that agency has invested heavily in mental health and substance use response, forming specialty teams that include other professionals such as social workers, along with diverting some calls to the Mobile Community Crisis Response Team.

Nonetheless, he said the city has seen its fair share of dangerous situations that required assistance from Superior. The vehicle was staged at a prolonged standoff in February 2021, during which K-9 Luna was killed before the suspect was fatally shot by St. Louis County deputies.

The vehicle also aided in this month's apprehension of one of two suspects in the homicide of Paris Allen, and this past spring it played a role in arresting the man who posted a series of Facebook threats under the name "Turtleboy Duluth."

A police tactical vehicle backs out of the front lawn of a West Duluth residence in April 2023 after a man was arrested for a series of Facebook threats. Jimmy Lovrien / File / Duluth News Tribune

"That was that was going on all day," Tanski said. "Superior finally figured out that the threat wasn't over there, that we had it contained over here. As soon as we pulled their vehicle up in the front yard, he jumped out the window and we were able to apprehend him."

ADVERTISEMENT

The tactical commander said the armored vehicle allows for a "life-saving approach," as officers feel more safe and can negotiate with a suspect rather than responding with force.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







"It's a deterrent," he said. "They know we're there and that we're safe. It really does offer the safest outcome for all parties involved, not just the officers."

While area agencies routinely share resources, Ceynowa said there are limitations in relying on Superior.

For instance, when a man in 2021 went on a Twin Ports-wide crime spree that ended in him firing at a police drone while barricaded in a Central Avenue apartment, Superior was reluctant to bring its truck across the bridge as it was unclear whether the situation was fully contained in Duluth.

And last summer, when there was a homicide in Duluth's Endion neighborhood and attempts were being made to arrest the armed suspect, Ceynowa said the nearest Superior officer who could have been called in to operate the vehicle was in Hayward.

The rear of the BearCat tactical vehicle contains seating for officers responding to dangerous situations. Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said the purchase of an armored vehicle will allow his agency to wait out threats and provide safer responses in cases such as high-risk search warrants and armed standoffs. Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune

"This is not a specialty vehicle, like a military vehicle," Tanski said. "Any of our patrol officers can drive it. It's available for immediate response. ... This can be on the way to the scene even before our tactical team gets activated."

While it comes with an expensive price tag, Ceynowa said the expectation is that the vehicle will serve the city for 20 years or more and have minimal maintenance costs. The vehicle was not specifically allocated for in the 2023 budget, but the department is planning to shift savings stemming from its shortage of roughly two-dozen officers.

Ceynowa added that the vehicle would be made available for use in surrounding jurisdictions as well, providing greater flexibility in addition to Superior's BearCat and a decommissioned military mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle maintained by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.