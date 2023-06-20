Duluth police officer who shot man back on job

DULUTH — A police officer who was acquitted of felony charges after shooting an unarmed man through the door of a downtown apartment has been reinstated to his job.

Tyler Leibfried "is currently in an active employment status with the Duluth Police Department," spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth confirmed to the News Tribune on Tuesday.

Hjelseth did not answer questions regarding the date Leibfried, 31, returned to work, his current job duties or the process by which he was allowed to return.

"The Duluth Police Department takes personnel matters seriously; we are unable to make additional comments regarding this status because of Minnesota Statute 13.43," she wrote, citing the personnel data section of state law. "All employees of the Duluth Police Department are trained on our policies, procedures, statutes, and case law and are held accountable to those standards."

Representatives of the Duluth Police Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police administrators previously announced that they found Leibfried had violated department use-of-force policy in the Sept. 12, 2020, shooting of Jared Fyle and said he would remain "off duty indefinitely." While never confirmed by the city, records indicate the department sought to fire him shortly after he was charged.

Leibfried, however, was found not guilty of second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm by a St. Louis County jury in April 2022, in what was believed the first time an area law enforcement officer stood trial for an on-duty shooting.

Leibfried shot Fyle after responding to a possible domestic disturbance at the Kingsley Heights Apartments, 105 W. First St. He and a fellow officer determined there was no cause for an arrest, but headed up to Fyle's third-floor unit to help retrieve some of his girlfriend's belongings.

Leibfried and fellow officer Cory Lindsholm later told Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators that they heard two gunshot-like noises, which were later determined to have likely been from Fyle forcing the door closed with a hatchet.

Body camera video showed Leibfried drawing his duty pistol and ducking into a small alcove while Lindsholm retreated down the hallway and around a corner. Leibfried, who could be heard yelling "shots fired" over the radio, waited approximately 10 seconds before firing an initial volley of four shots into the door.

Fyle, who remained inside the apartment, could then be heard screaming "Stop!" at least nine times, followed by an expression of "Ow!" Leibfried, after waiting six seconds, then fired an additional two rounds into the door as further screams were heard from Fyle and others in the building.

Fyle, then 23, was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, but it was determined that a bullet in the shoulder area could not be safely removed.

The officers had not yet announced their presence when the banging noises were heard.

Prosecutor Aaron Welch faulted Leibfried both for firing at an unknown target and for his two pauses, arguing he easily could have run to safety down the hallway or, at very least, stopped firing after he heard Fyle screaming out in pain.

Kingsley Heights Apartments in downtown Duluth is pictured Sept. 17, 2020. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

But defense attorney Paul Engh called the situation "unbelievably terrifying" and said his client had a reasonable fear that he or his partner would be shot through the door. He contended the officer shot only after hearing a metallic noise that he believed to be the racking of a semiautomatic firearm.

Leibfried also testified at trial regarding his experience being shot at in 2019. He was seen at a Skyline Parkway residence when a domestic assault suspect killed K-9 Haas and wounded handler Aaron Haller.

The jury spent about three hours deliberating before acquitting Leibfried on both counts.

Engh, an attorney for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, indicated to the News Tribune after the acquittal that his client was headed to arbitration in a bid to retain his job.

Payroll records previously obtained by the News Tribune showed that the city stopped paying Leibfried in January 2021. A document filed with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services that same week also referenced the "discharge" of Leibfried.

An arbitration decision was not publicly listed in Leibfried's case. Awards are generally public except when the arbitrator "rules in favor of the employee challenging the employer's disciplinary actions and reverses all aspects of the disciplinary action."

While controversial, state law mandates arbitration for public labor agreements — an issue that previously arose with the department's unsuccessful attempts to fire officer Adam Huot after he dragged a handcuffed homeless man through the downtown skywalk system. An arbitrator gave Huot his job back, and the city went all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court in a bid to overturn the award.

Leibfried, then a five-year veteran, had a handful of disciplinary issues prior to the shooting. He was docked 12 hours of vacation time and received a six-month extension of his probationary period when he crashed his squad car after driving "in excess of 70 (mph)" down First Street in the downtown and East Hillside area, according to his personnel file.

He also received letters of reprimand for a "vehicle use/operation/care" violation in August 2017 and an "unintentional discharge" of his patrol rifle in November 2017.

Andrew Poole, a Duluth attorney representing Fyle, has not publicly ruled out a civil lawsuit. He did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday.