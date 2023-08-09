Duluth police need 'fine tuning,' racial bias audit finds

DULUTH — Some racial disparities do exist in enforcement actions, but the city's police department largely adheres to best practices in most areas, a team of researchers concluded after an exhaustive review of operations and data.

A 90-page racial bias audit released Wednesday by the Crime and Justice Institute did not recommend any sweeping changes to the Duluth Police Department. But it did provide a blueprint for changes that could reduce bias, ensure inclusivity and promote public accountability.

"Overall, DPD adheres to best practices in many areas of their operations but could use fine tuning to achieve the intended impact of these practices," wrote the team, led by project manager Katie Zafft, of Duluth. "For example, DPD has made strides to increase recruitment and hiring, particularly with diverse candidates, requires bias and intercultural relations trainings, and improved its operational and data transparency.

"However, all these areas could benefit from clearer strategies, integration of training takeaways into day-to-day operations, and more interaction with the public about the work being done within the department and how it functions."

The audit is the result of a multi-year partnership between the police department and a wide array of community groups, who together identified goals and set forth the process by which the department was analyzed. Coming on the heels of the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and international calls for police reform, the Duluth audit has been in the works since April 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, in particular, expresses some concern about disparities in how vehicles and pedestrians are stopped and how officers are dispatched to reports of suspicious behavior.

"There is a sense among the community that a culture of racism exists within the department, despite this audit finding only a small percentage of community members experience racist behavior directly," the researchers wrote. "Findings of racial disparities in vehicle stops and stop outcomes point to underlying issues in department operations that lead to the overrepresentation of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) individuals in DPD enforcement interactions.

"While DPD can take operational steps to address this overrepresentation, increased lines of communication between the department and community will be necessary to determine if and when the community feels the effects of those operational changes."

The report concludes there are "statistically significant racial and ethnic disparities in vehicle stops as compared to a residential population benchmark," while noting that people of color are more likely to be stopped for equipment violations or suspicious activity, more likely to be searched and more likely to receive harsher penalties.

A review of body camera footage showed that "overall, officers demonstrate good demeanor," though there is a statistically significant decrease when it comes to conducting pedestrian stops.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







The department has increased transparency by publishing data on stops, use-of-force incidents, training and crime, but the researchers said it needs to be more consistent, complete and show trends to better inform the public. There is also "inconsistency" in officers' understanding of when force needs to be reported and when stop data is being collected.

The process also looked at the city's Citizen Review Board, which was described as having "limited" impact as an oversight mechanism. The team noted community engagement has "rapidly declined" since 2019 and said an overhaul of the board's mission should focus on addressing dissatisfaction with the complaint process.

Among other findings and recommendations:



ADVERTISEMENT

Current wage and workload standards and a long hiring process are barriers to new officers wanting to seek employment in Duluth, and the agency struggles to retain officers beyond seven years.

Implicit bias training is helpful in the short term, but needs to be incorporated into other training and made more relevant to Duluth's population in order to be effective long-term.

St. Louis County dispatchers don't get adequate training around racial fabrications and are not collecting sufficient facts to guide officers' responses to reports of suspicious activity.

The department has well-established practices for handling civil disturbances, but can improve public communications.

The agency should use its Force Review Board more regularly and ensure opportunity for public input.

"Nearly every component" of a policy for engaging immigrant and refugee populations follows best practices.

The first of three public meetings on the audit is scheduled to be hosted by the Human Rights Commission at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Additional sessions will be hosted by the Citizen Review Board at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at City Hall and the Family Freedom Center, 310 N. First Ave. W., at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.