Duluth police investigate shooting
"This remains an active and ongoing incident," police said.
DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department has asked the public to stay away from the 2500 block of West Second Street after a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
"This remains an active and ongoing incident," police said. "Once information becomes available, we will be sure to share it with the public."
The investigation in that area seemed to be centered on a residence at 2508 W. Second St.
Meanwhile, a News Tribune reporter witnesses a large police near the corner of Central Avenue and West Eighth Street. Police were seen with long guns and a drone. It is unclear at this time if that activity is related to the shooting.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
