Duluth police investigate fatal crash

DULUTH — A fatality was reported after a crash in the Kenwood neighborhood Monday morning.

The Duluth Police Department confirmed in a news release at approximately 9:30 a.m. that a death had occurred along West Arrowhead Road. The agency did not immediately provide details on the exact time and location of the incident, the cause and number of vehicles involved or any identities.

Police said Arrowhead Road would remain closed between Kenwood Avenue and Rice Lake Road while an investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.