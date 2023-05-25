Duluth Police Department's community engagement bus vandalized

DULUTH — Duluth Police Department officers taking out the department's community engagement bus, Code4, to prepare for a community event noticed Wednesday evening it had been vandalized, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The bus was heading to give away gifts at a Community Action Duluth event in Lincoln Park when officers noticed someone had spray painted and vandalized the side of the bus.

"We'd share pictures of the damage, but they aren't appropriate given the phrase used," read the Facebook post.

The bus is used by the department to engage with thousands of community members every year and is known for giving away ice cream and hot chocolate at many youth-focused events. The effort runs almost entirely on community donations, according to the post.

"We could not be more thankful for the support we continue to receive from the community to keep this bus running," read the post. "It's unfortunate that one of the best community engagement tools was vandalized and treated this way."

ADVERTISEMENT

The post called for anyone with information to reach out the police as they continue to investigate the incident.

After some help from the Duluth Parks department, the bus was cleaned and officers made it to the event on time.