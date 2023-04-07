Duluth police arrest man for robbing cab driver

DULUTH — Duluth police arrested a 19-year-old man for armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of First Avenue East and Fourth Street. A cab driver said that he picked up a Duluth man who threatened him with a gun and demanded money. The driver complied and the suspect fled the vehicle.

The suspect was located in the 100 block of East Third Street at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday. Police said he was arrested without incident, and "a firearm was also located and seized during the execution of a search warrant."

The man was booked into St. Louis County Jail for first-degree aggravated robbery, threats of violence and second-degree assault charges.

The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

