50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth police arrest man for robbing cab driver

Duluth man, 19, surrendered without incident.

569951+police-car-save.jpg
By News Tribune staff
Today at 10:47 PM

DULUTH — Duluth police arrested a 19-year-old man for armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of First Avenue East and Fourth Street. A cab driver said that he picked up a Duluth man who threatened him with a gun and demanded money. The driver complied and the suspect fled the vehicle.

The suspect was located in the 100 block of East Third Street at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday. Police said he was arrested without incident, and "a firearm was also located and seized during the execution of a search warrant."

The man was booked into St. Louis County Jail for first-degree aggravated robbery, threats of violence and second-degree assault charges.

The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

What To Read Next
FILE: PolyMet
Local
Glencore ups ownership in PolyMet
April 06, 2023 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Senior photo
Local
Teammates, community come together to support Janae Sjodin
April 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: This winter has hit Northland deer hard
April 06, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Just 4 weeks to Wisconsin walleye opener
April 06, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
13jul16_0205 (1).jpg
Weather
Northland flooding more likely with rapid snowmelt, any spring rain
April 06, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
four bull moose Minnesota
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota annual moose count down 30% from last year
April 06, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A deer eats from a tree limb
Northland Outdoors
As winter drags on in Minnesota, more deer will die
April 06, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers