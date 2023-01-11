Duluth police: 3 juveniles arrested after firing pellet guns in skywalk
One minor injury was reported, authorities said.
DULUTH — Three juveniles are in custody after reportedly firing pellet guns at people in the downtown skywalk system Wednesday morning.
The Duluth Police Department said it received multiple calls about the teens in a stairwell near Jewelers Bench, 323 W. Superior St., around 9:45 a.m. Officers responded and took the suspects into custody without incident.
"Three pellet guns, which looked like real firearms, were seized," a news release said. "An individual, who had a prior contact with the suspects, sustained a minor wound to their face during this incident."
A 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on preliminary charges of second-degree riot.
