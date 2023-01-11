99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth police: 3 juveniles arrested after firing pellet guns in skywalk

One minor injury was reported, authorities said.

Duluth Skywalk.jpg
A skywalk in downtown Duluth.
Samantha Erkkila / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 11, 2023 04:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Three juveniles are in custody after reportedly firing pellet guns at people in the downtown skywalk system Wednesday morning.

The Duluth Police Department said it received multiple calls about the teens in a stairwell near Jewelers Bench, 323 W. Superior St., around 9:45 a.m. Officers responded and took the suspects into custody without incident.

"Three pellet guns, which looked like real firearms, were seized," a news release said. "An individual, who had a prior contact with the suspects, sustained a minor wound to their face during this incident."

A 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on preliminary charges of second-degree riot.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
LISTEN TO THE DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE MINUTE PODCAST
Listen for free to our daily podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Listen Now

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSDULUTH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C02.jpg
Local
Bill to extend Northshore Mining unemployment benefits moves swiftly through Legislature
The Senate could vote on the bill as early as Thursday.
January 11, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Charges: Man stabbed girlfriend in head in Lincoln Park
The suspect left the scene before police arrived and was arrested a short time later in McGregor.
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
donald blom.png
Local
Details emerge in Donald Blom prison death
He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Katie Poirier in 1999.
January 11, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys home near Hermantown
Multiple departments responded to Solway Township shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
January 11, 2023 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports