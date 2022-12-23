Duluth on pace to break winter snowfall record

DULUTH — If it seems this winter is pumping out more snow than normal; if it seems your back aches a little more from shoveling and that you are gassing up the snowblower more than usual; you are right.

The winter of 2022-23 is on pace to be the snowiest ever in Duluth.

Data from the National Weather Service in Duluth shows 61.1 inches of snow have fallen so far this season, essentially since October, with 25 inches still on the ground.

This year’s pace is well ahead of where Duluth was on Dec. 23, 1995 when 52.3 inches had fallen and 18 inches were on the ground. Duluth’s snowiest winter on record — so far — was 135.4 inches in 1995-96.

The seasonal snowfall so far is double the 30.8 inches that would be normal by Dec. 23. And it’s not even Christmas. We still have four months of potential snow-making weather ahead.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that snow will continue to fall at the current break-back pace. In 1991, Duluth had received 69.7 inches of snow by Dec. 23 — the most ever by that date, thanks mostly to the Halloween Blizzard megastorm. But the winter of 1991-92 didn’t end up as one of the top-5 snowiest as snowfall diminished later in winter.

A car buried in snow in a parking lot at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 20. Duluth is on pace for a record-setting winter snowfall total. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth’s snowiest winters on record:

1. 135.4 inches — 1995-1996

2. 131.8 inches — 1949-1950

3. 129.4 inches — 2012-2013

4. 128.6 inches — 1996-1997

5. 125.3 inches — 2013-2014

Who’s got snow?

Reports as of Dec. 23 from the National Weather Service

Marquette, Michigan — 66.9 inches fallen — 11 inches on the ground

Duluth — 61.1 inches fallen — 25 inches on the ground

Buffalo, N.Y. — 49.7 inches fallen — 11 inches on the ground

Bismarck, N.D. — 49 inches fallen — 18 inches on the ground

International Falls — 35 inches fallen — 17 inches on the ground

Twin Cities — 32.8 inches fallen — 12 inches on the ground

Eau Claire, Wisconsin — 30.7 inches — 16 inches on the ground

Fargo, N.D. — 24.9 inches — 14 inches on the ground

Grand Forks, N.D. — 23.4 inches — 15 inches on the ground