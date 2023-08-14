Duluth officer justified in fatal shooting, prosecutors rule

DULUTH — An officer was justified in a fatally shooting a military veteran who brandished a knife and charged at police during a February arrest attempt, prosecutors announced Monday.

The Cook County Attorney's Office conducted a legal review of the death of Zachary James Shogren, 34, who was killed near his home on the 1500 block of East Third Street on Feb. 24. Shogren, who had struggled with mental illness in recent years, was shot as members of the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force sought to arrest him for felony threats of violence.

Zachary Shogren. Contributed

St. Louis County prosecutors, who would typically be tasked with the review, referred the investigation "to avoid any perception of or concern regarding impermissible conflict or bias due to regular contact between members of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office and the task force," according to a news release.

One Duluth police officer fired their duty weapon at the scene, killing Shogren, after attempts by fellow officers to use a Taser and less-lethal launcher failed to stop the approaching suspect, the report said.

Authorities have not identified most of the officers who were present at the scene, including the one who fired the fatal shots, as they were assigned to the task force. Under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, agencies are directed to withhold information "when access to the data would reveal the identity of an undercover law enforcement officer."

"We extend our deepest condolences to Zachary Shogren's family for their loss," St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said in a statement. "We also thank the (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) for conducting a thorough investigation and Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken for conducting an exhaustive review of this case."

Court documents indicate Shogren had been charged the same afternoon for a series of "violent and threatening" text messages sent to his sister on Feb. 13. While the complaint made note of his history of mental illness and indicated that he "often" sent threatening messages, the sister reportedly told police that the comments were "unusually violent and she was afraid that the defendant would harm her or her family."

The report notes that additional threats of a "violent and graphic nature" were made on Feb. 24, prompting the task force to form a plan to immediately apprehend Shogren outside his home, which they expected would reduce the potential of injury to him and others.

Police tape prevents access to the alley of the 1500 block of East Third Street after a shooting. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Members staged in unmarked vehicles near the residence and wore street clothes, but carried law enforcement-issued weapons and tactical vests marked "police."

Eventually a task force member identified Shogren and radioed the team to move in. The report says an officer stood at the end of the alley, identifying the police presence, drawing their firearm and ordering Shogren to place his hands in the air.

Shogren reportedly responded, "f--- off" and walked in the opposite direction, where he encountered two other officers. He then reached in his pocket and removed a tactical knife with a blade measuring 4-5 inches, according to the report.

Duluth police Sgt. Jared Blomdahl, a 24-year law enforcement veteran, was previously identified by the BCA as deploying his Taser. The report states that officers had first ordered the suspect to drop the weapon and warned about the force that would be used.

"(Blomdahl) deployed the Taser against Mr. Shogren, but Mr. Shogren appeared unaffected and continued to advance at an accelerated pace, holding the knife out from his body pointing at the officers," the prosecutors' report states.

A Duluth police officer lifts the police tape blocking access to the alley of the 1500 block of East Third Street so a vehicle can exit. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

A second officer fired four less-lethal sponge rounds but they also had no effect, prompting the final officer to fire two rounds from their duty weapon "as Mr. Shogren drew back his arm, holding the knife in a pre-strike position and advanced toward" the retreating officer who had just fired the less-lethal rounds.

Shogren was described as being "within feet" of the officer when he finally dropped to the ground and continued to grasp the knife even after being shot.

Task force members radioed for an ambulance and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was quickly pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

The incident was captured on body camera footage, which was reviewed in the course of the investigation, the report notes.

Maki said there would be no criminal charges issued because "the evidence is sufficient to establish that an objectively reasonable officer in their position would believe there was a threat of death or great bodily harm to another law enforcement officer."

"Law enforcement officers must use deadly force judiciously and with respect for human rights and dignity," she said. "Here, while we mourn the loss of Mr. Shogren, the actions taken by law enforcement in this incident were in accordance with the deadly force standard set forth in Minnesota law."

Shogren, according to his family, served nine years in the Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq from 2011-2012. He later lived in Oregon but returned home after losing his job during the pandemic.

Records show that Shogren had a handful of prior impaired driving cases in Minnesota, but he had no apparent history of violence until a May 2020 incident in which he reportedly fired a pistol into the air and threatened to kill his parents at their Bassett Township home.

The Duluth Police Department investigates the scene of a fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer. Joe Bowen / File / Duluth News Tribune

A criminal complaint states that Shogren had been suicidal and showing signs of paranoia. His parents wanted to get him a mental health evaluation, but he said he would "kill the doctor" and his parents noted that he did own multiple weapons and had military training.

Shogren pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault, with a handful of more serious charges dismissed, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which he had already served. Records show that civil commitment proceedings were subsequently initiated for mental health treatment in February 2021.

OBITUARY: Zachary James Shogren Our beloved son, Zachary James Shogren died on February 24, 2023. He is the son of Jim and Jenny Shogren, brother to Krissy and Evan, grandson to Martha Hoven.

Despite his struggles, the family focused on positive memories of Shogren, noting he loved long hikes, fishing and camping his dad, brother and sister.

"He had a kind heart and loved his family," the family wrote in an obituary. "Zach received unconditional love and support from all of us."