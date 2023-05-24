Duluth, Northland celebrate exceptional legislative successes

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson was nothing less than effusive in her praise of the Minnesota Legislature this year.

"This is by far the most important and substantial legislative session that has ever happened for the city of Duluth and our residents," she said. "The work of this legislative session has been built upon years and years of work, preparation and relationship building."

Among the city's biggest "gets" this year were:



$4.3 million in local government aid to provide property tax relief.

$13 million in bonding funds for what is expected to be a $26 million project to renovate the Spirit Mountain Recreational Area.

$194.7 million for the Northern Lights Express rail service project.

An authorization to extend a local half-percent sales tax that has been used to fund recreational amenities in the St. Louis River Corridor, but now will be used to improve parks across the city, to the tune of $36 million.

Access to a portion of the $240 million in state funds that have been set aside to help communities replace lead water lines.

Minnesota ALSO READ: Minnesota lawmakers finish $72 billion budget DFLers won control of state government in November, and with no Republican Senate majority in the way, have moved swiftly to enact many of their priorities.

Larson gave significant credit to local legislators.

"I want to publicly thank Rep. Liz Olson, Rep. Alicia Kozlowski and Sen. Jen McEwen, who have incredibly strong shoulders and who, together, carried enormous projects across the finish line, navigated the politics, always always put this community first, and is delivering truly transformational policies and investments for the residents of Duluth," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

Other state programs that could deliver local benefits include:



The reinstatement of funding for the state's previously expired state historic tax credit program.

$95 million in one-time funding for family homeless prevention assistance.

$3.74 million in state aid to improve public safety.

$15 million for public housing rehabilitation.

Double the funding for the Minnesota Youth Work Program.

$45 million to the state's Green Bank Program to assist cities as they work to cut their carbon footprints.

"In Minnesota, we have each others' back," Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, said. "We look out for one another, and we specifically look out for those who need it most. And we do that because we know that in our lives we're going to have those moments when we need help, too."

Grant Hauschild

The District 3 senator said the Legislature targeted relief where it was most needed, citing the passage of the largest tax relief package in state history. Hauschild said that $3 billion-plus package includes:



Tax relief for 85% of senior citizens receiving Social Security.

A child tax credit that is projected to reduce the state's child poverty rate by 33%.

Property tax relief.

"I'm particularly excited because we worked across the aisle right at the last minute to come to a bonding deal — a $2.6 billion investment in infrastructure for our state and our communities," Hauschild said. The noted the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is among the beneficiaries, as it will receive $17.5 million to replace a critical piece of its water treatment plant that recently failed.

"In the 1970s, there was the 'Minnesota Miracle' that was the talk of the nation," said St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle, who represents the eastern neighborhoods of Duluth. "This is 'Minnesota Miracle 2.0.'"

Patrick Boyle

Boyle said that when he was serving on the Duluth City Council during the recession 14 years ago, Gov. Tim Pawlenty made deep cuts to municipal and county funding. "We had not recouped those losses up until this year," he said.

More specifically, Boyle pointed to:



$4.1 million in county program aid.

$1.7 million in payments in lieu of taxes that should hold down the local levy.

$2 million to address polyfluoroalkyl substances (also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals") in county landfills.

$6 million to help complete a transportation plan for the new Rock Ridge School.

$1.2 million to develop three ATV trail systems in the county.

$2.5 million for the Clarity Center, a mental health crisis facility expected to open in January.

Dan Hartman, executive director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, said state bonding funds should enable the facility to replace an electric transformer in the basement, upgrade its air-handling system and make roof repairs.

"It means a lot to this community to have this giant 10-venue community center actually functional. And that's only possible because of the state of Minnesota coming in to support us," he said.

Mark Poirier, executive director of the Armory Arts and Music Center, referred to the $4.5 million in bond funding the center is to receive as "critical" to moving a renovation project forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center announced a partnership agreement with Sherman Associates to rehabilitate and develop the historic Duluth Armory on Dec. 20, 2021. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

"The Armory project will be focused around our drill hall, with a restored stage, thousands of square feet of community space and food vendors," he said, describing a "food enterprise center" where startup restaurateurs and others can cut their teeth.

The Armory also will house a history center, celebrating some of the many famous performers that were drawn to its halls, including Louis Armstrong, Johnny Cash and a young Duluth musician named Robert Zimmerman, who later came to be known as Bob Dylan.

Poirier said the restored state historic tax credit program will also provide vital support for the project. He expects some roof work and some hazardous material mitigation to begin shortly, with construction slated to begin next spring and completion anticipated by 2025.

"So, we are excited to be going forward," Poirier said.