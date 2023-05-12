99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth Nordic Center prepares to expand

Local ski enthusiasts are chipping in to help make Spirit Mountain more of a cross-country destination.

120921.N.DNR.trailrantsC1.jpg
A cross-country skier climbs a groomed trail against the backdrop of snow-making operations at Spirit Mountain in Duluth on Dec. 8, 2021. The Spirit Mountain Nordic Center trail system is expected to expand and link into a neighboring network cross-country trails in the next couple of years.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 9:00 AM

DULUTH — The Spirit Mountain Nordic Center is about to grow larger and more interconnected with some help from local cross-country ski enthusiasts.

The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club, often referred to as DXC, will contribute $114,000 to help complete Phase II of the center’s development plan. The project will include the construction of a 2.2-kilometer connector trail to link the newer loops at the base of Spirit Mountain with the more extensive established network of trails up top. It also will fund the purchase and installation of a new water pump to boost the snow-making capacity of the Nordic Center below the ski hill, with the upper trails that still rely on natural snowfall.

“The big piece will be the connector," DXC President Jake Morgan said.

“The lower trails at Spirit are definitely more difficult. They’re nice for racing and high-level training, but a little more challenging for someone learning how to ski or someone not as confident on their skis,” he said.

Morgan said the connector will enable people to directly access the more varied and less technical trail network at the top of Spirit Mountain from the Grand Avenue Chalet.

ADVERTISEMENT

connector trail.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Even though there’s a significant change in elevation from the trails at the base of the ski hill to those at the top, Morgan said, “It will be kind of a gradual climb with some switchbacks. There is a route planned that allows for a fairly shallow pitch to get to the top. And it will be two-way, obviously. So, I’m thinking they’ll make it wide enough to accommodate that.”

The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2024-25 ski season.

related

The total cost of the Phase II improvements, including the construction of an additional 800 meters of looped trail, is expected to total about $800,000, with the city itself investing $58,000 from its St. Louis River Corridor Initiative, funded by a dedicated sales tax, said Jim Filby Williams, director of Duluth’s parks, libraries and property division. State and federal grants have made up the difference.

The city also seeks state funding to assist with Phase III Nordic Center improvements, expected to cost about $1.4 million

“The vision was to establish a regional flagship cross-country skiing destination,” Filby Williams said.

Morgan said the improvements should only make Spirit Mountain a more attractive ski destination and venue for races, such as Olympic-qualifying events and Junior National competitions.

What we found is that people would show up at the Grand Avenue Chalet and ask: 'Well, where’s the Nordic center?' And we’d say: 'You are here.'
Ann Glumac, executive director, Spirit Mountain Recreation Area

“There are some more high-level races being discussed and in the works right now. So, because of our cold climate and now our ability to make snow in that cold climate, there’s demand for us to be a place to go where we can almost guarantee to host a race on a scheduled date,” he said.

“It would basically enable us to offer very reliable skiing from November through March,” said Filby Williams, noting that despite hefty snowfalls the past couple of years, weather patterns have become less predictable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time DXC has stepped forward. The club also contributed $430,00 for Phase I of the Nordic center.

Filby Williams said the initial funding in 2018 was sufficient to construct 2.5 kilometers of trail and provide snow-making capacity for about half of that distance.

111519.N.DNT.NordicC2.jpg
Andre Broadmoore, from left, Ryan Grenberg and Nikolai Anikin ski up a hill at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center on Nov. 14, 2019. “I’m happy to have Spirit Mountain here … getting everything ready for us,” Grenberg said.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

“The current asset has been heavily used, particularly early in the season, even though it is probably one-third complete,” he said, predicting its popularity will grow with its size.

“The connection will establish an interlinked trail system with three hubs — Magney, Upper Spirit and Lower Spirit — with more than 37 kilometers of exceptionally high-quality trails," Filby Williams said. "So, that creates a destination experience for vacationers and the possibility of larger, longer cross-country skiing events that have the value of significantly adding value to our tourism industry and our long-standing tradition of Nordic skiing in Duluth."

Morgan, too, expects the trail network will draw increased interest.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Matters of Record.jpg
Local
Marriage applications and divorces, April 2023
Marriage applications and divorces in St. Louis County.
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Incline railway and hillside homes
Local
Grassroots group to install Incline Stairway signs
A guided hike Tuesday down the stairs will be followed by a fundraising opportunity at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. through the end of the month.
May 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A reverend speaking a podium
Local
Photos and video: Port receives blessing, arrival of the John G. Munson
The ports of Duluth and Superior have been officially blessed for this shipping season.
May 11, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber introduces resolution, bill to end mineral withdrawal
Democrats and the Department of Interior argue the resolution — a congressional veto — is unconstitutional.
May 11, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
An indoor view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, MN
Local
Esko Dome Club explores indoor youth sports facility
The project is in the early planning stages as club members seek feedback from the community about whether the plan is feasible.
May 11, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Duluth man charged in double stabbing makes court appearance
The altercation allegedly involved brass knuckles and a knife, the criminal complaint said.
May 11, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Sage Ross_1
Local
Family, police search for Duluth woman
Sage Ross was last seen accompanied by a few other people Monday night at Fond-du-Luth Casino.
May 11, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
police lights.jpg
Local
Man stabbed after altercation outside Mountain Iron restaurant
The victim, 34, and suspect were known to each other.
May 11, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
Superior woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35
A Twin Cities man was also seriously injured.
May 11, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A gold diamond wedding band on a finger
Local
Cromwell woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago
It was found in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot in July 2021.
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

“A lot of trails generally become famous because they have such a variety of terrain and reliable snow and a large amount of trails that you can easily access, and that’s all going to be the case at Spirit, once this is built out. We’ll have a reliable man-made loop with lights. And then, there will be a nice connector from that loop up to another 20 to 30 kilometers of beautiful trails with great, varied terrain,” he said.

The name of the system will be updated along with the improvements. It used to be referred to as the Grand Avenue Nordic Center, but will be renamed the "Spirit Mountain Nordic Center," in a move that only makes sense to reduce confusion, said Ann Glumac, executive director of the Spirit Mountain Recreation Area.

“What we found is that people would show up at the Grand Avenue Chalet and ask: 'Well, where’s the Nordic center?' And we’d say: 'You are here.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since Spirit is maintaining it and grooming it and planning the races and things, this is kind of a branding move for us, because those events can draw a lot of attention, and Spirit Mountain wasn’t really being mentioned. That didn’t quite seem right to us,” Glumac said.

more by peter passi
MolineFile031121.N.DNT.Stormwater c01.JPG
Local
Duluth hires extra counsel to fend off stormwater fee lawsuit
The plaintiffs are seeking class-action certification.
May 10, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
WLSSDc.jpg
Local
Award allows Duluth to explore wastewater as possible heat source
May 09, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council overturns decision to require environmental review for hotel project
May 08, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson smiles as she announces her bid for a third term
Local
Duluth City Council votes to use pandemic relief funds to plug budget holes
May 08, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth students were below average in mathematics
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Family, police search for Duluth woman
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth faces possible class-action suit
May 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Ready, set, fish, Minnesota
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
File: walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota fishing opener: Everything you need to know, and then some
May 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A woman, standing, speaks into a microphone while a man seated to her right laughs.
Arts and Entertainment
'Gag Me with a Spoon' to return May 21
May 12, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
surviving a fall into cold water
Northland Outdoors
Don't die in a cold Minnesota lake
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers