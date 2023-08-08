Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth News Tribune welcomes new sports reporter

Reagan Hoverman, who joined the team in July, will also cover high school athletics for the Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal.

Reagan Hoverman
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Sports reporter Reagan Hoverman joined the News Tribune on July 10 and is eager to get in the game.

Hoverman will cover high school athletics for the Duluth Media Group, which also includes the Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal, all owned by Forum Communications Co .

"Working in a larger market in a sports department that included more than just one reporter was a significant part of my attraction to the position," Hoverman said. "Talking with (Executive Editor) Rick Lubbers, (Sports Editor) Brandon Veale, (sports reporters) Jamey Malcomb and Matt Wellens throughout the hiring process, I knew I’d be joining an extremely talented team. That helped solidify my decision to join the Duluth News Tribune."

Player dunks basketball.
Stories by Reagan Hoverman
Reagan Hoverman joined the Duluth News Tribune as a sports reporter in July 2023 after spending the better part of two years covering a variety of prep and collegiate sports at the Pierce County Journal in Ellsworth, Wis. Before that, he was a news and sports reporter at the Inter-County Leader in Frederic, Wis.
Jul 11

After graduating from high school in 2016 in his hometown of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, Hoverman went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

In 2020, he was named the university's Broadcaster of the Year as a senior, and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that May.

"Just weeks after graduating from UW-RF, I accepted a position as a news and sports reporter at a small family-run newspaper called the Polk County Ledger, which was based in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin," he said. "I was there only a handful of months before it permanently closed amid the pandemic."

Hoverman then spent nearly a year as a news and sports reporter at the Inter-County Leader in Frederic, Wisconsin.

In August 2021, he started as a sports reporter at the Pierce County Journal in Ellsworth, Wisconsin. He spent nearly two years covering a variety of prep and collegiate sports at the Pierce County Journal before joining the News Tribune.

"As we looked to make additions to our sports department this summer, Reagan stood out to us both for his passion for local sports and the energetic way he gets that across," Veale said. "Those abilities are already coming out in his work for us, and I am confident they will only grow as he works with us more."

Hoverman received Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards for sports stories in 2020 and 2022, as well as a WNA award for photography in 2023.

"I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the Duluth News Tribune’s talented newsroom," Hoverman said. "Working in tandem alongside Jamey Malcomb covering the local prep scene is going to be exhilarating. I know it’s going to make me a better writer and reporter. Getting the chance to chronicle sports stories to dedicated fans in the Twin Ports is something I’m excited about."

Aside from his professional life, Hoverman enjoys spending as much time with family and friends as possible.

"I also love watching and talking about my favorite college and professional sports teams, watching classic movies, playing golf and exploring Duluth’s amazing outdoor options," Hoverman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
