News Local

Duluth News Tribune, Cloquet Pine Journal staff earn 9 industry awards

The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists recognized winners July 26.

Duluth Media Group logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:30 AM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists recognized Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal staff with nine Page One awards.

Page One entries are judged by journalism professionals outside Minnesota. The 2023 honorees were celebrated during an event at the Minnesota History Center on July 26.

The Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal are part of the Duluth Media Group, owned by Forum Communications Co.

Honorees

Jay Gabler, Duluth News Tribune: first place, Columns (small — less than 50,000 circulation), “ Front Row Seat: Elvis Presley’s Duluth scarf is in very good hands ” and other columns ; first place, A&E/Culture Criticism/Reviews (small), “ Movie review: ‘Nope’ is more than meets the eye ” and other reviews .

Melinda Lavine, Duluth News Tribune: first place, Feature Reporting (small); second place, Profile Reporting (small), “ Duluth trans woman changes barbershop culture ”; third place, Arts and Entertainment Reporting (small), “ Duluth’s opera company features trans-led production” and other stories .

Joe Bowen, Duluth News Tribune: third place, Profile Reporting (small), “ Northlandia: Agate pickers ‘always looking down.’

Dylan Sherman, Cloquet Pine Journal: first place, Politics/Government Reporting (small), “ Documents show CAFD paid former chief m ore than $43K” and other stories .

Jake Przytarski, Cloquet Pine Journal: second place, Sports Feature Reporting (small), “ 40 years later, Moose Lake’s Triple Crown teams stand alone ” and other stories .

Amy Arnston, Cloquet Pine Journal: third place, Sports Photography.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
