Duluth News Tribune, Cloquet Pine Journal earn awards

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Duluth News Tribune won 37 awards and the Cloquet Pine Journal earned 13 in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 2021-22 Better Newspaper Contest . Most winners were announced online Wednesday and others were presented during the 2023 MNA Convention and Trade Show ceremony Thursday in Brooklyn Park.

The News Tribune was awarded the Vance Trophy for "Minnesota's Most Outstanding Daily Newspaper," based on total points earned in the Better Newspaper Contest. It is the first time the News Tribune has earned the trophy since it was first awarded in 1985.

Firefighters battle the blaze at the Esmond Building in Duluth on Jan. 10, 2022. This photo won first place in the photography news photo category in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Competing in the multi-day division of newspapers with circulations 10,000 and more, the News Tribune took home the following awards:



John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon 2022 champion Ryan Anderson places the Frank Bishop Lead Dog Award on Muskie shortly after winning the race Feb. 1, 2022. Steve Kuchera's photos documenting the race earned him third place in the photography photo story category in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Competing among non-multi-day newspapers with circulations between 1,501 and 3,000, the Pine Journal won the following awards:



A pair of Superior firefighters walk back to a burning warehouse in Superior’s North End on Jan. 6, 2022. This photo won second place in the photography news photo category in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram