Duluth NAACP demands dismissal of man's gun charge

DULUTH — Steven Cooper was sentenced to 20 years in the adult prison system for shooting two gas station clerks just days after his 15th birthday.

It was the type of case that often leads to a seemingly inevitable, lifelong cycle in and out of the criminal justice system. But when Cooper was granted supervised release, he said he didn’t resent the system or the people who work in it.

“I found a reason to still believe,” he said Thursday. “I followed the rules and I trusted the system. This openness, this respect, it is not normal. In fact, there's a natural distrust that is created so easily in my culture. Being a Black man, I struggled so much for so many years not to become the stereotype. I don't believe that I became what everybody thought that I was going to become.”

It was that good-faith trust, Cooper and activists say, that has him facing the possibility of returning to prison for at least five more years.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Cooper for illegally possessing a firearm that he found in his dead brother’s car in July. Cooper wrapped the handgun in a sweatshirt, placed it inside a secure door in his apartment building and called his parole officer to retrieve it.

That is illegal under the letter of the law, as Cooper is prohibited from possessing any firearm, and state statute does not allow exceptions for brief or accidental possession. But the Duluth Branch of the NAACP labeled it “unjust” and took to the steps of the courthouse to demand that County Attorney Kim Maki exercise prosecutorial discretion and dismiss the case.

“I refuse to stand by as an NAACPer from the largest branch of our state and let an innocent man go to prison again for a crime that he did not commit, for a goodwill citizen to do what they are supposed to do and be charged for it,” President Classie Dudley said.

“I would be remiss to not mention that Steven is a very Black man. And we know Black men in our community are not respected. We know Black men in our community are targeted. We see that with our data. We see that within our schools. We see it all over the city.”

Maki acknowledged the NAACP’s perspective, but said her office “will not shortcut our responsibility to the public to ensure a thorough investigation of this matter.” She added that any allegations of racism are “unfounded.”

“We stand by the decision to charge Mr. Cooper for violating the law based on the evidence we had at the time,” Maki said in a statement. “The statute at issue in this case is a strict liability statute, meaning that the possessor’s intent isn’t an element of the crime. Rather, if a prohibited person is in possession of a firearm or ammunition, whether they intend to or not, they have violated the statute.”

Cooper’s attorney, Joe Vaccaro, offered a blunt assessment of the case.

“This is the most ridiculous prosecution I’ve seen in my career, and I’m not afraid to take this to a jury if need be,” the St. Paul lawyer said. “I highly doubt the county attorney’s going to be able to find 12 people in the community stupid enough to think that this is a crime.”

Cooper: Being punished for 'doing the right thing'

Cooper spent 13 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder for shooting two employees in their backs during a robbery at the Interstate Spur, 2700 W. Michigan St., on Nov. 6, 2006.

Minnesota law allows offenders to be placed on supervised release — often called parole — after serving two-thirds of their term. But they remain subject to supervision and any violations can lead to a return to prison.

Cooper, now 31, described himself as distraught in the wake of his brother’s death and said he tried to do the right thing after finding the Glock 9 mm pistol in his broken-down SUV. He said the alternative — giving it to another person or tossing it in the river — wouldn't be right, but probably would've prevented him from ever facing charges.

“I called the most trusted person in my life at the time,” Cooper said. “It was my parole officer — a law enforcement officer.”

The Arrowhead Regional Corrections agent arrived and took possession of the gun, but also called 911. Cooper was placed in the back of a squad car, with body camera footage capturing an officer telling him he “did the right thing by turning it in,” but suggesting Cooper had to know he could not touch the weapon.

A criminal complaint states that officer Adam Huot found a single round in the chamber and also seized 10 additional rounds of ammunition.

Duluth Police Department spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth said Cooper was formally arrested and transported to jail by ARC for the alleged parole violation, but police did also forward the case to the county attorney for review of any new charges.

Hjelseth also noted that Cooper’s brother died in April 2022, about three months before the incident. The complaint adds that Cooper “knew he was aware he was not supposed to have the gun as he is a convicted felon for a prior crime of violence.”

The Department of Corrections exercised its discretion not to send Cooper back to prison for his underlying attempted murder case. But St. Louis County prosecutor Tony Rubin charged him the next day with being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a statutory maximum of 15 years.

“While the defendant has an explanation for how he was in possession of a loaded 9 mm pistol, it is not an excuse for a prohibited person to have a firearm and ammunition,” Rubin told the court, citing the “danger posed by a firearm in Mr. Cooper’s hands, especially in light of the gun violence for which he was convicted.”

Cooper posted a $50,000 bond several days later and is now living in the Twin Cities as he awaits a yet-unscheduled trial. The case was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer last month.

Prosecutor: 'Premature' to determine outcome

Dudley suggested the prosecution contradicts the stated goals of the public safety agencies.

“Duluth and St. Louis County want to get guns off the street, right?” she asked. “What message does this send to us, to our people? What message is to say to our public defender's office, to the DPD, to (Chief) Mike Ceynowa, who have been working so hard to make our streets safer?

“What this tells me is if you have an unregistered gun, or if you are somebody who has a gun that shouldn't be in your possession, don't turn it in, don't give it to the cops, because they'll arrest you and Kim Maki will refuse to drop the charges, even though the Department of Corrections dropped the charge.”

Authorities, however, suggested Cooper is being prosecuted because he made the deliberate decision to touch the weapon.

“A person prohibited from possessing a firearm should call law enforcement immediately and not move the firearm or ammunition,” Hjelseth said.

Vaccaro argued that “the law in Minnesota needs to change right now.”

“The law needs to reflect that a person can only be guilty of this crime if they intentionally come into the possession of the firearm,” the defense attorney said. “And if they unintentionally come into possession of a firearm, they should not be able to be charged if they take reasonable steps to dispossess themselves of the firearm and get it off the streets.”

Maki said ethical rules and office policy prohibited her from debating the merits of the case, but she said the investigation remains active due to a heavy caseload and longer-than-expected delays at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She said the future direction of the case may be decided by the end of the month.

“At this time, though, we can communicate our belief that it would be improper and premature to take action regarding the outcome of this case,” Maki wrote. “We remain open to whatever options are warranted when the investigation is completed.”

Dudley, however, vowed continued action by the NAACP.

“We will not just be doing this press conference,” she said. “We have many, many more things planned, if we continue to prosecute an innocent Black man. We will be doing sit-ins and protests and blocking the streets — all the things that racists hate for us to do.”

Cooper, for his part, said he no longer has the faith in the system that he did just a few years ago when he left prison.

“I'm being brought to trial for getting a gun off Duluth streets,” he said. “For doing the right thing. This doesn’t send a good message, and surely this is an injustice. I believe it's a dangerous injustice.”