Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth NAACP celebrates Juneteenth for 49th year

Cool temps didn't stop the Duluth community from turning out to celebrate Sunday afternoon.

061923.N.DNT.Juneteenth.Photobooth.JPG
Harmony, 5, and Marlei Ann, 4, dressed up and took a couple photos in the free photobooth as part of the Duluth NAACP's Juneteenth celebration Sunday.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 6:46 PM

DULUTH — Community members gathered around the Central Hillside Community Center and park Sunday afternoon for the 49th Annual NAACP Duluth Branch Juneteenth celebration. Cool weather didn't slow down the celebration of food, family and fun.

Juneteenth, commemorated annually June 19, is the anniversary of the day when U.S. Army officers informed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that slavery was over — a full two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. In February, Minnesota became the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. It has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021.

DSC_0285.JPG
Minnesota
READ MORE: Juneteenth becomes Minnesota holiday
Gov. Tim Walz on Feb. 3 signed into law a bill establishing the state holiday.
February 03, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

"We know that this day did not signify everybody's freedom across the country, but it was the main start of it," Duluth NAACP President Classie Dudley said at the celebration. "This is our Independence Day that we're here celebrating with our community."

061923.N.DNT.Juneteenth.WorldBeat.JPG
The World Beat Drummers perform a drum circle.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The celebration included music from DJ Minnesounds and a live performance from the World Beat Drummers, a drum group from Myers-Wilkins Elementary School. Students there learn and create music in the drumming tradition of western Africa and perform at events around the region.

Attendees could also grab a bite from Howard's Q'ue and the Room at the Table food truck, get a free haircut and nail appointment, and take photos with friends in the Luks photo booth. Several local nonprofit organizations provided info and games along East Fourth Street and several Black-owned businesses were featured as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

061923.N.DNT.Juneteenth.Nails.JPG
Miss West Duluth Princess SummerRain RedBrook gets their nails done by Shay Bennett.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Dudley said the NAACP has been celebrating Juneteenth in the city for 49 years and while some things have changed since the first event, there's still a lot more to be done.

"We've still got a lot of work to do," Dudley said. "We're working on Steven Cooper's case, we're working with the city on a couple of things and on the racial bias audit ... pretextual stops; we're still working with the education system. That's why it's great to see all these people here today, because that shows that they have a continuous interest in our cause."

061923.N.DNT.Juneteenth.DudleyRamsay.JPG
NAACP Duluth Branch President Classie Dudley chats with St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Dudley said holding the celebration on Father's Day was a good opportunity to honor fathers in the community as well.

"We appreciate our BIPOC dads and we love that they're willing to come and hang out with us on a day that is dedicated to them as well. They need support and love and we're glad to do so," she said.

also read

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
A white food truck on side of road has extensive fire damage as firefighters stand nearby
Local
Duluth food truck destroyed in fire
June 18, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man wearing medal and runner's number stands next to woman who is holding a large sign of a cat's head
Local
At Grandma's Marathon, it's all about the party in Canal Park
June 17, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
man removing hose from huge clear tank filled with water on truck trailer
Local
Volunteers keep Grandma's Marathon runners hydrated with 15,000 gallons of water
June 17, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Sports
Heat, not air quality, proved to be the biggest health risk for Grandma's Marathon in 2023
June 17, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke
Northland Outdoors
Grand Rapids natives win college bass fishing team of the year
June 18, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Permanent Cosmetics by Desire_before and after_web
Business
Permanent cosmetics studio opens in downtown Duluth
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten