Duluth NAACP celebrates Juneteenth for 49th year

DULUTH — Community members gathered around the Central Hillside Community Center and park Sunday afternoon for the 49th Annual NAACP Duluth Branch Juneteenth celebration. Cool weather didn't slow down the celebration of food, family and fun.

Juneteenth, commemorated annually June 19, is the anniversary of the day when U.S. Army officers informed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that slavery was over — a full two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. In February, Minnesota became the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. It has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021.

"We know that this day did not signify everybody's freedom across the country, but it was the main start of it," Duluth NAACP President Classie Dudley said at the celebration. "This is our Independence Day that we're here celebrating with our community."

The World Beat Drummers perform a drum circle. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The celebration included music from DJ Minnesounds and a live performance from the World Beat Drummers, a drum group from Myers-Wilkins Elementary School. Students there learn and create music in the drumming tradition of western Africa and perform at events around the region.

Attendees could also grab a bite from Howard's Q'ue and the Room at the Table food truck, get a free haircut and nail appointment, and take photos with friends in the Luks photo booth. Several local nonprofit organizations provided info and games along East Fourth Street and several Black-owned businesses were featured as well.

Miss West Duluth Princess SummerRain RedBrook gets their nails done by Shay Bennett. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Dudley said the NAACP has been celebrating Juneteenth in the city for 49 years and while some things have changed since the first event, there's still a lot more to be done.

"We've still got a lot of work to do," Dudley said. "We're working on Steven Cooper's case, we're working with the city on a couple of things and on the racial bias audit ... pretextual stops; we're still working with the education system. That's why it's great to see all these people here today, because that shows that they have a continuous interest in our cause."

NAACP Duluth Branch President Classie Dudley chats with St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Dudley said holding the celebration on Father's Day was a good opportunity to honor fathers in the community as well.

"We appreciate our BIPOC dads and we love that they're willing to come and hang out with us on a day that is dedicated to them as well. They need support and love and we're glad to do so," she said.