Duluth mayor touts progress in 2022

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson paused at a Tuesday afternoon news conference this week to reflect on her administration’s accomplishments in 2022.

She noted that the city continues to attract new investment, as evidenced by the large volume of building permits issued in Duluth.

“We are in our third-highest permit-issuing year in a row. We have half a billion dollars of construction happening in the city of Duluth,” she said.

To ease the burden on developers, Larson said the city has moved some of its permitting operations online. But, she said, “There’s more work to be done on permitting to expedite the process and keep things moving forward as we move forward.”

The city is conducting an internal and external economic development audit, and Larson said she expects to see the results of those assessments, including recommendations for improvements, by February.

“We are seeing incredible interest in investment from developers, from housing providers, from businesses here within the city," Larson said. "So, now is the time to make sure that the systems we have in place have a vision, that it correlates to the timing of permits we want to issue, that we are expanding our tax base as much as possible, because we know that’s good not just for business and not just for workers but for the entire community and how the burden of property tax gets shared."

The growth of Duluth’s medical district has accounted for much of the building permit activity in recent years. Even as work on some of the largest high-profile health care facilities nears completion, Larson said the city "is also seeing substantial permits for other projects, and you will continue to see high permit numbers for the next few years. I’m very confident of that.”

As part of the city’s efforts to improve public safety, Larson noted Duluth increased police pay by 10% in 2022.

Larson also touted the work of a downtown task force she appointed and that came forward with a set of 27 recommendations.

About nine of those ideas are already being implemented, she said.

“Some of the first things we did, especially to support the public safety of our downtown, is we hired an additional prosecutor to help expedite some of the charging of criminal behavior,” Larson said.

She said Duluth has explored the concept of community courts “and revisiting the idea that people need wrap-around services that are not just about jailing for criminal behavior but about treating the whole person.”