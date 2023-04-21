Duluth mayor implores City Council to undo across-the-board budget cuts

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson is urging city councilors to reconsider an across-the-board budget cut they voted to approve in December, as part of a last-ditch push to rein in property taxes and reduce the city administration's proposed levy increase by 1%.

Instead, Larson proposes the city draw on federal pandemic-relief assistance it received through the American Rescue Plan Act to backfill a $382,950 funding gap.

Councilors had previously expressed concerns about using one-time federal funding to cover the city's ongoing operation costs. But Larson suggested the picture has changed since the December budget-setting vote.

In a letter to the council this week, Larson wrote: "Since that time, we have had very positive movement on LGA (Local Government Aid) happening in St. Paul. The current proposal has Duluth receiving a $5 million-plus increase, indexed with inflation moving forward. The 1% cut from this year's budget can be absorbed by a small portion of the anticipated increase in LGA moving forward."

However, 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf expressed frustration with the timing of the proposal by city administration and the prescribed abrupt change of course.

"In December, the council approved a 1% reduction effective Jan. 1, and we assumed the administration was working toward that," she said.

As finance chair, Randorf had asked for an update from city administration on how it planned to trim spending, in accordance with the council's directive. And the council received that report at a committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday night. But she said she was surprised that details were shared with local media before the council.

"This committee was even more surprised when we received an email from Mayor Larson on Monday, asking us to reverse our decision in December," Randorf said, warning that the use of ARPA funding to temporarily forestall spending cuts will only set local taxpayers up for a larger levy in the future.

"It does nothing to address the single largest factor for both this budget and the budget beyond 2023," she said, citing runaway city health care costs that reportedly rose by more than 19% in 2022.

"That's what we should be talking about and spending our energy on. This is a kick the can, a Band-Aid to get us through the next few months. But it's only a matter of weeks before we start talking about the budget again. And the serious thing is the health care issue." Randorf said.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson smiles as she announces her bid for a third term Dec.13, 2022 in front of supporters at the Lakewalk Plaza in Duluth’s Canal Park. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

At large councilor Noah Hobbs, who sponsored the proposed ordinance with colleagues Janet Kennedy and Terese Tomanek, later suggested the nation's growing health care costs are unlikely to be solved on the local government level.

Noah Schuchman, Duluth's chief administrative officer, walked the City Council through department heads' plans for how to trim spending if the city chooses to proceed with the budget reductions approved in December. He said the fire department would need to cut $72,400 from its budget and would aim to do so primarily through reduced overtime. The police department would need to reduce spending by $98,400, and would likely lose the ability to fill one of its now-vacant sworn officer positions. Park and library operations would need to absorb another $53,100 in cuts. And Schuchman said proposed staffing for a community crisis response team would likely need to be reduced, as well.

"None of these cuts are easily manageable by our departments. This is a city that is under-resourced from a financial standpoint, from a personnel standpoint and from an equipment standpoint," Schuchman said. "The reality is that none of these cuts are easy, and none of them are ones we can absorb without impacting services."

But at large councilor Arik Forsman suggested the city is far from out of the woods when it comes to facing continued financial challenges.

"It is clear a recession is still possible. Commercial vacancies are going up across the country. Inflation's not slowing down for the next couple years. So, we have some headwinds. Even though it's great to get an LGA increase, I just want to caution us not to get too far down the tracks," he said.

Larson said she would have preferred for the council not to have trimmed her proposed 8.9% levy increase by a percentage point.

"My desire is a fully funded organization that has what it needs. And I feel like I was clear in the budget discussion that the budget we presented did that," she said.

"I respect that the council has authority and independence and autonomy to make a different decision. But no 1% cut to me is the right budget for any of the departments or our organization. Hence, we're bringing forward an opportunity with ARP funds to fill that budget gap for this year with the really grounded hope and expectation that (an increase in) LGA is a reality this year, and I don't think we've been able to say that in years past," Larson said.

A proposed ordinance amending the city budget and authorizing city administration to use pandemic-relief funds to restore full support for ongoing city operations is slated to go to the council for a first reading on Monday. The ordinance could then go to a council vote upon its second anticipated reading May 8.