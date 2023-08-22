Duluth mayor says plan would lead to lower taxes

DULUTH — When it came to putting together a 2024 budget proposal, St. Paul legislators made Mayor Emily Larson’s job a lot easier this year.

During a presentation to the City Council Monday night, she referred to the $4.37 million in additional local government aid payments Duluth expects to receive next year as “an absolute game-changer.” That represents a 14.2% boost in 2024 assistance.

Local government aid is expected to account for 32% of Duluth’s total revenues next year, and Larson said the additional state aid is as welcome as it is long overdue.

“For two decades, Duluth has been caught in a tight squeeze. And when I took office, Duluth was getting the same amount of local government aid assistance that it had received 20 years ago, in 2002,” she said.

Meanwhile, Larson noted that the city’s expenses have continued to grow with inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The result has been a tremendous amount of pressure on our property taxpayers, a tremendous amount of pressure on our staff, and it’s been unsustainable. Or it would be unsustainable moving forward,” she said.

Larson said the financial squeeze has also affected the city’s ability to deliver core services residents expect and deserve.

She predicts the additional aid should enable the city to up its game while holding local property taxes in check. Larson calls for a 2% increase in the local levy next year, which she notes is less than the ongoing rate of inflation.

“While I am proposing a 2% property tax levy increase for next year, the average property owner will see a decrease in what they are paying for city services. That is the first time we have been able to say that in years,” Larson said, citing offsets in the growing value of Duluth’s property tax base.

Under her plan, Larson said the owner of a median-price $213,000 home would see taxes decline by about $60 next year, assuming no increase in the assessed value of the property.

Meanwhile, the owner of a $250,000 commercial property would see $136 in property tax relief, if Larson’s budget proposal receives the City Council’s blessing.

This means desperately needed new snow plows, fire engines, road-patching equipment, police vehicles and different things that staff will have the ability to help decide with us and for us. Emily Larson

In all, Larson is proposing a city property tax levy of about $42.15 million in 2024, or about $824,000 more than this year.

Larson is calling for the city to invest a record $14 million in its streets next year — enough to repair an estimated 18.4 miles of road, as compared with the approximately 2 miles of road repairs funded seven years ago, when she first took office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I propose to replace much-needed capital equipment. This means desperately needed new snow plows, fire engines, road-patching equipment, police vehicles and different things that staff will have the ability to help decide with us and for us,” Larson said.

At present, she said about 70% of Duluth’s spending on its fleet of vehicles goes to pay for emergency repairs and just 30% is spent on general maintenance — a fact that Larson says reflects the age and deteriorating condition of city equipment.

Larson also proposes that Duluth provide $1.8 million in one-time service bonuses to city staff to recognize their hard work and sacrifices during tough financial times.

She aims to create some new positions as well, including a grants accountant to help oversee and administer the hundreds of millions of dollars in grants the city has been able to obtain and the hiring of an additional housing inspector.

“Coming out of COVID, there has been a huge backlog, and speeding up inspections is essential to continue to accelerate new housing and new growth and new economic development across Duluth,” Larson said.

“Inspections are investments in public safety and in our people. And it ensures Duluth’s housing stock is safe for our residents,” she said.

Larson proposes to cover the $110,000 cost of hiring an additional housing inspector using money from Duluth’s Housing Trust Fund.

I propose, you debate, you decide, we work together, and we end at something together. But this is the start of that process. Emily Larson

She also aims to draw $9.2 million from Duluth’s $28 million in general fund reserves, largely to help fund increased streetwork and address capital equipment needs and tackle irrigation improvements at the Enger Park Golf Course. Larson said using the proposed reserves will leave Duluth with more than adequate emergency funds to ensure the city’s bond rating is not downgraded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson acknowledged the 2024 budget remains a work in progress and that the Council will have a considerable hand in shaping it.

“I know that this is the start of a conversation. I propose, you debate, you decide, we work together, and we end at something together. But this is the start of that process,” she said.

The City Council will need to establish the maximum levy the city can charge before the end of September. The final budget will need to be set before year's end.