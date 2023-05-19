99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth may cancel subsidies after housing project partially turns into 'boutique hotel'

A special meeting of the Duluth Economic Development Authority has been called to consider the proposed termination of a tax-increment financing package for the Lincoln Park Flats.

apartment building in snowy conditions
Lincoln Park Flats on March 28, at the intersection of 21st Avenue West and Superior Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 9:03 AM

DULUTH — A developer may lose nearly $2.35 million in aid if the Duluth Economic Development Authority approves a proposed resolution that would terminate an earlier tax-increment financing agreement it made to support the Lincoln Park Flats project.

The fallout is a result of an announcement by Duluth Lincoln Park LLC of its intentions to convert 24 of the building's 74 apartment units into a "boutique hotel," less than a year after its opening. Under the terms of an original development agreement, the LLC committed to provide 74 apartment units, including 23 which would be offered at reduced rents affordable for tenants earning 80% or less of the area median income.

PREVIOUSLY:

Duluth Lincoln Park LLC, which shares overlapping leadership with P&R Cos., a local housing developer, cited higher than anticipated construction costs it encountered in the midst of the pandemic. Instead of the $13.8 million developers originally expected to spend, the project grew to nearly $17 million.

In a letter to the Duluth City Council, Ryan Nelson, a principal partner at P&R, said soaring interest rates had made it impossible for the firm to continue to operate the property at a loss.

"The reality of this building is that rents aren't even enough to pay for interest on the building," he wrote.

The LLC had earlier agreed to continue to maintain the 23 units of subsidized housing but still wanted to convert 24 units of market-rate housing to short-term guest accommodations, providing a stronger income stream.

In a letter to city councilors in March, Mayor Emily Larson put the developer on notice, stating: "This is not the project we signed up for when we issued TIF, and it is now under legal review with our counsel."

lincoln park flats map.png

Under the terms of a resolution, DEDA will take up at noon Tuesday during a special meeting, future TIF payments for the project will be canceled, although the developer will be entitled to retain a mere $875 for TIF payments it was to have received for operating in compliance with the development agreement in 2022.

However, the developer would come away with a much freer hand to determine the future use of the building, as the development agreement would be terminated, too. This could put additional apartments at risk of conversion and could potentially result in the loss of the 23 units of affordable housing Lincoln Park Flats currently provides.

While 3rd District City Councilor Roz Randorf, who also serves on DEDA, said she initially wanted to litigate the disagreement, she agreed there's no telling what a court would decide.

"This wasn't the option we wanted," Randorf said. "But of all the terrible options we had, this was probably the least terrible."

If DEDA passes the proposed resolution terminating the development and TIF agreements for Lincoln Park Flats, Tuesday may be the last public action regarding the project. While City Council approval is required for DEDA to provide public subsidies, Randorf said the authority does not need council affirmation of a decision to deny or cancel such agreements.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
