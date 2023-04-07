Duluth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for boy's death

DULUTH — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal assault of his then-fiancee's 3-year-old son at a Lakeside home in 2020.

Jordan William Carter, 32, received the maximum guideline sentence Friday from Judge Theresa Neo, who presided over a crowded and emotionally charged St. Louis County courtroom.

Cameron Joseph Gordon

Neo in February found Carter guilty of unintentional second-degree murder in the death of Cameron Joseph Gordon, who he cared for most days while furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameron's mother, Heather Bouchard, was at work when the boy became unresponsive on Sept. 4, 2020, and there were no direct witnesses to what occurred that afternoon.

St. Louis County prosecutor Vicky Wanta heavily cited the consensus findings of medical professionals who treated Cameron and determined that he suffered some form of abusive head trauma. That can include shaking, slamming, pushing or throwing the child, the doctors explained, as his injuries could not be explained by any natural cause such as a fall down the stairs.

The defense cast Carter as a loving father figure to the boy, who was suspected of having autism. Attorney Eric Olson offered pneumonia as an alternative cause of Cameron's death, introducing testimony from a Dr. Roland Auer, a Canadian neuropathologist who claimed that the child's lungs were "unbreathable" and suggested his brain and eye injuries were the result of resuscitation attempts.

Neo, serving as sole-fact finder after Carter waived his right to a jury, heard from 22 witnesses over two weeks in January. She cited Auer's "open disregard for modern medical science" in finding the statements of Cameron's medical team more credible.

The judge also wrote that the boy had a "staggering number of unexplained bruises" and an unexplained healing rib fracture, and said Carter's accounts of the incident "changed dramatically between statements."

"Testimony and medical evidence established that (Cameron) must have suffered his fatal brain injury shortly before the 911 call, a time when (Carter) was the only person present with (Cameron) in the basement of the home," Neo wrote in the 28-page opinion. "In conclusion, the court finds that (Cameron's) death was caused by abusive head trauma."

