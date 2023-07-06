Duluth man sentenced to 12 years for drive-by shooting

DULUTH — A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that injured another man and narrowly missed a jogger.

Kewon Lavetta Issac Dunn, 23, of Duluth, was ordered to serve 146 months after pleading guilty to first-degree assault in the Aug. 10, 2021, attack in broad daylight on the streets of the city's Endion neighborhood.

Kewon Lavetta Isaac Dunn

Dunn, according to a prosecutor, was motivated to kill the intended target, Christian Grimes, over a dispute stemming from a broken car window. He was reportedly seen "emptying a clip of a 9 mm pistol," barely missing the 24-year-old jogger who "stated she was thankful she was not hit by the gunfire as the bullets were traveling right past her."

Dunn entered into a plea agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office in May, resulting in the dismissal of additional counts of attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree assault. Judge David Johnson approved the agreement and imposed the sentence last week.

According to court documents:

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes, then 21, called 911 around 8:20 a.m. to report that he had been shot in the area of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street, identifying Dunn as the perpetrator and providing the description of a red Pontiac. Numerous witnesses also saw the car leaving the area.

Grimes' brother, Benjamin, drove the victim to St. Luke's hospital and provided a statement to police. He reported that they had been searching for their stolen motorcycle, when they saw the Pontiac driving south down 15th Avenue East. Both brothers said they saw Dunn in the back seat, extending a black pistol out the window.

Christian started running north on 15th Avenue East, while Benjamin ran down a nearby alley. Christian told police he heard several shots ring out in quick succession before feeling a burning pain in his lower back. He called out to his brother, who helped get him to their car that was parked nearby.

Authorities said the entire account was corroborated by surveillance video and the jogger.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







Dunn was later taken into custody with the assistance of the Duluth Police Department's Tactical Response Team. Authorities said a 9 mm Ruger handgun was found in his mother's vehicle behind his residence. Several 9 mm casings had been recovered at the shooting scene.

Dunn's girlfriend, Brianna Rose Clark-Johnson, was suspected of driving the Pontiac during the shooting and obstructing the investigation by later lying to police. However, her charge of aiding an offender was dismissed by prosecutors in June 2022 after defense attorneys submitted a report from a private investigator at Duluth's Applied Professional Services.

Grimes, according to an interview report, said he saw three people in the car but was focused on the handgun pointed in his direction. "I know for sure who the shooter was," he said, "but I can't really say 100% who else was in the car."

Dunn was still on probation at the time of the shooting for his involvement in a September 2016 drive-by shooting in Hermantown. While he was not alleged to have personally fired during that incident, court documents state that he brought a .22-caliber pistol to the scene. At least one other person fired into a crowd of people, striking a 20-year-old man in the leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest probation violation resulted in the judge revoking probation and executing a 153-month prison term for his attempted second-degree conviction in that case. However, he already has more than three years of credit for time served in that case.

With good behavior, Dunn could be eligible for supervised release from prison by October 2029.