Duluth man sentenced to 11 years in Cloquet woman's overdose death

VIRGINIA — A repeat drug offender was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years in prison for the January 2022 overdose death of a Cloquet native in Hoyt Lakes.

Judge Robert Friday imposed a 135-month prison term on Carter Ryan Galo, 26, of Duluth, who pleaded guilty last month to the third-degree murder of Korryn Elizabeth Lee Sorenson-Brock, 22.

Carter Ryan Galo

Galo, however, is already in prison for prior convictions, and the new sentence will be served concurrently — effectively amounting to a 4 ½-year extension of his existing term.

Sorenson was pronounced dead at a Hoyt Lakes apartment Jan. 29, 2022, after her husband reported that she was not breathing and had possibly overdosed. Court documents indicate that a medical examiner attributed the death to the effects of fentanyl, a highly potent painkiller, and etizolam, an anxiety and insomnia drug.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force said the victim's cellphone showed that she had been in regular contact with Galo since April 2021, and that drug sales were "the extent of their association." Her husband also was unaware of her having any other suppliers.

Sorenson had texted Galo on Jan. 26 asking for "bars," which investigators said is slang for Xanax. Galo responded that he only had a few but suggested he could mix "clam," or Clonazolam, with etizolam to "make it even stronger." Sorenson responded, "omg please," and asked how strong it would be.

"Incredibly strong," Galo replied. "Blackout strong; you'd have to take it drop by drop."

The complaint states that they agreed on a price of $100 per bottle and made plans to meet at Galo's Bayview Heights home, as she owed him $200 from a past transaction. Banking records confirmed that Sorenson sent two $100 payments to Galo on the afternoon of Jan. 27, and also inquired by text whether he had any additional vials.

Sorenson's husband told investigators that they returned to Hoyt Lakes and she was ingesting the substance by putting drops in a vape device over two days. She never left the apartment and they had no visitors before she was reported unresponsive.

Galo sent additional texts on the night of Jan. 29, reading "yo" and "you accidentally took those patches from me." By that point, Sorenson was already dead and her phone was in the custody of law enforcement.

Police seized the bottle from which Sorenson reportedly was taking drops. It was analyzed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and confirmed to contain etizolam. A search warrant also turned up fentanyl patch wrappers in the apartment.

A subsequent search of Galo's home also resulted in the seizure of a dropper bottle labeled etizolam.

Sorenson, according to her obituary, grew up playing hockey in Cloquet and had a compassionate personality that led her to work in the mental health field. She married her husband, Aric Brock, less than two months before she died.

The case was prosecuted by Bonnie Norlander, Range criminal division head of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

"Multiple victim impact statements were read at sentencing by her family and friends," the agency reported Monday. "The victim impact statements described Ms. Sorenson as having a fun personality and that she could light up any room."

Galo pleaded guilty in two previous cases to two counts of first-degree drug sales, two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and one count of possessing a bullet-resistant vest while committing a crime.

He had been sentenced in October to 6 ¾ years in prison, with an anticipated release date of August 2026. With Monday's added time, he is now expected to remain in custody until August 2029 and under supervision until May 2033.