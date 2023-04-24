99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth man sentenced to 11 years in Cloquet woman's overdose death

Carter Galo is already in prison, but his term will be extended after he admitted to the murder of Korryn Sorenson.

wood gavel with American flag in background
Getty Images
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 3:08 PM

VIRGINIA — A repeat drug offender was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years in prison for the January 2022 overdose death of a Cloquet native in Hoyt Lakes.

Judge Robert Friday imposed a 135-month prison term on Carter Ryan Galo, 26, of Duluth, who pleaded guilty last month to the third-degree murder of Korryn Elizabeth Lee Sorenson-Brock, 22.

Carter Ryan Galo.jpg
Carter Ryan Galo

Galo, however, is already in prison for prior convictions, and the new sentence will be served concurrently — effectively amounting to a 4 ½-year extension of his existing term.

Sorenson was pronounced dead at a Hoyt Lakes apartment Jan. 29, 2022, after her husband reported that she was not breathing and had possibly overdosed. Court documents indicate that a medical examiner attributed the death to the effects of fentanyl, a highly potent painkiller, and etizolam, an anxiety and insomnia drug.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force said the victim's cellphone showed that she had been in regular contact with Galo since April 2021, and that drug sales were "the extent of their association." Her husband also was unaware of her having any other suppliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorenson had texted Galo on Jan. 26 asking for "bars," which investigators said is slang for Xanax. Galo responded that he only had a few but suggested he could mix "clam," or Clonazolam, with etizolam to "make it even stronger." Sorenson responded, "omg please," and asked how strong it would be.

"Incredibly strong," Galo replied. "Blackout strong; you'd have to take it drop by drop."

The complaint states that they agreed on a price of $100 per bottle and made plans to meet at Galo's Bayview Heights home, as she owed him $200 from a past transaction. Banking records confirmed that Sorenson sent two $100 payments to Galo on the afternoon of Jan. 27, and also inquired by text whether he had any additional vials.

Sorenson's husband told investigators that they returned to Hoyt Lakes and she was ingesting the substance by putting drops in a vape device over two days. She never left the apartment and they had no visitors before she was reported unresponsive.

Related stories

Galo sent additional texts on the night of Jan. 29, reading "yo" and "you accidentally took those patches from me." By that point, Sorenson was already dead and her phone was in the custody of law enforcement.

Police seized the bottle from which Sorenson reportedly was taking drops. It was analyzed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and confirmed to contain etizolam. A search warrant also turned up fentanyl patch wrappers in the apartment.

A subsequent search of Galo's home also resulted in the seizure of a dropper bottle labeled etizolam.

Sorenson, according to her obituary, grew up playing hockey in Cloquet and had a compassionate personality that led her to work in the mental health field. She married her husband, Aric Brock, less than two months before she died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was prosecuted by Bonnie Norlander, Range criminal division head of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

"Multiple victim impact statements were read at sentencing by her family and friends," the agency reported Monday. "The victim impact statements described Ms. Sorenson as having a fun personality and that she could light up any room."

Galo pleaded guilty in two previous cases to two counts of first-degree drug sales, two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and one count of possessing a bullet-resistant vest while committing a crime.

He had been sentenced in October to 6 ¾ years in prison, with an anticipated release date of August 2026. With Monday's added time, he is now expected to remain in custody until August 2029 and under supervision until May 2033.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
Potterverdict122421.png
Minnesota
Former Minn. officer Kimberly Potter released from prison after serving 16 months for killing Daunte Wright
Potter will serve the remaining months of her sentence on supervised release in Wisconsin.
April 24, 2023 08:12 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
1 injured, 3 arrested in NW Minnesota drive-by shooting
The shooting took place Sunday in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake.
April 23, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth man gets jail time, probation for stabbing friend
Jerome Voorhees continues to "express sincere remorse" for assaulting Joseph Curtis, a defense attorney said.
April 21, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
FILE PHOTO: Canadian police investigating C$20 million gold heist at Toronto airport
World
Canadian police investigating C$20M gold heist at Toronto airport
The value of gold stolen is equal to roughly 14.8M American dollars
April 21, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Nia Williams / Reuters
A police tactical vehicle backs out of a home's front lawn at dusk.
Local
Duluth man charged with Facebook threats
A series of messages posted under the name "Turtleboy" prompted a significant police response, including additional security at the Cenovus Energy refinery.
April 20, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank web.jpg
Minnesota
Bemidji woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder, assault in Red Lake Nation
Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree and one count of aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury
April 19, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
deputiesmerrillowen
Minnesota
Fallen deputy shot 3 times, suspect died of multiple gunshot wounds in west-central Minnesota
The medical examiner determined that Bryan Nygard, 34, of Cyrus, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The initial investigation shows he began firing on officers when he was informed of his arrest.
April 19, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
A courtroom gavel
Local
Charges: Duluth man arrested with 300 grams of fentanyl outside treatment center
Matthew Erickson, 34, was already on probation after pleading guilty to selling the same drug in 2020.
April 19, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City
National
Judge to rule on Congress' subpoena in Trump case 'promptly'
The subpoena came from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which Rep. Jim Jordan chairs.
April 19, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Luc Cohen / Reuters
2269035+Supreme Court.jpg
National
Supreme Court boosts Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed's DNA testing bid
The death row inmate believes DNA testing could help exonerate him in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman.
April 19, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  John Kruzel / Reuters

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Student brings loaded gun into Superior High School
April 24, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Officials investigate third fatal fire at same Duluth address
April 24, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth's use of federal money was audited
April 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Potterverdict122421.png
Minnesota
Former Minn. officer Kimberly Potter released from prison after serving 16 months for killing Daunte Wright
April 24, 2023 08:12 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
fox sparrow
Northland Outdoors
Terrible spring weather means historic Northland birdwatching opportunity
April 24, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Crowd of light-skinned young people pose with a person wearing a chicken costume and vest. All smile as the chicken pumps their fist in the air.
Arts and Entertainment
How much should a Duluth Homegrown ticket cost?
April 24, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
The new Zenith Bookstore on Central Avenue in West Duluth features a mural of favorite and classic books painted by Proctor artist Tom Napoli. The store will have its soft opening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Independent Bookstore Day in Duluth
April 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler