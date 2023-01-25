STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth man indicted for child sex crimes, faces life sentence

Already a convicted sex offender, Andrew Bearden Williams, 28, under supervision for a previous case that involved two separate victims.

courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
January 25, 2023 05:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — A convicted sex offender is accused of repeatedly assaulting a 12-year-old child while on supervised release from prison.

Andrew Bearden Williams, 28, of Duluth, was indicted by a grand jury last week on 14 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, each carrying a mandatory life sentence.

Andrew Bearden Williams.jpg
Andrew Bearden Williams

Williams was convicted of two sex crimes in Cook County involving two 15-year-old victims, and later admitted to a violation of predatory offender requirements, according to court documents.

The present case involves an alleged series of assaults between August and October 2020. Williams was initially charged by complaint in January 2022, but the indictment increases his potential consequences.

Court documents indicate Williams was living in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in November 2020 when parole agents conducted a compliance check after learning that he may be in possession of drugs. The search led to the seizure of controlled substances, paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and a cellphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities were continuing the investigation into potential new charges and parole violations when Williams' estranged wife reported to police that she "had been hearing rumors that Mr. Williams had been inviting juvenile females to the house where he had been living." She reportedly logged into the defendant's Instagram account and took screenshots of two exchanges that involved the victim and one of her friends.

According to documents, the 12-year-old confirmed that she had gone to Williams' house in the past, that she sent a photo of her "private parts" and touching and kissing between the two had "led to more."

A judge later authorized a search of the phone that had been seized during the November compliance check, along with a search of the defendant's Instagram and Snapchat accounts and DNA to confirm a match to a stain from clothing the victim indicated she wore during encounters with Williams.

The initial complaint charged him with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving sexual penetration or sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 when the defendant was more than 36 months older. Judge Sally Tarnowski in November upheld the constitutionality of the searches and declined to sever the charges into separate cases.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
US-NEWS-CALIF-SHOOTING-HALFMOONBAY-1-SJ
National
Half of U.S. mass attacks sparked by personal, workplace disputes: report
The report comes days after a pair of mass shootings in California took the lives of 18 people and as authorities searched for motives in the attacks, both linked to older men.
January 25, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ted Hesson / Reuters
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 25, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
January 25, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel stock image
Local
Barnum man faces first-degree drug charge
Officers found the 35-year-old slumped over in his vehicle in a gas station parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.
January 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Google.jpg
National
U.S. targets Google's online ad business monopoly in latest Big Tech lawsuit
The lawsuit tackles a business at Google that is responsible for 80% of its revenue. The Justice Department asked the court to compel Google to break up a key piece of its ad technology business.
January 24, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Diane Bartz and David Shepardson / Reuters
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Ely teen guilty of attempted murder for stabbing brother, leaving him in ravine
Michael Haapala faces an adult prison term for the October 2020 incident that nearly killed the 13-year-old.
January 24, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Crime map.PNG
Local
St. Louis County launches crime mapping system
New incident data is available daily from most agencies in the county.
January 24, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mprbodycam12523.jpg
Minnesota
Group hopes body camera ruling leads to change in other Minnesota cases
No criminal charges were filed in the Morrison County shooting death, but advocates say the body camera footage could be helpful in possible wrongful death civil litigation.
January 23, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News
U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021
National
Jury convicts 4 Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy for roles in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The verdict marks the end of the second major sedition trial against members of the extremist group, who were among the hundreds who attacked the Capitol in 2021.
January 23, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Sarah N. Lynch / Reuters
Screenshot from a video shows emergency responders at the shooting scene, following a shooting at Monterey Park
National
10 dead in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year festivities
Authorities identify suspected gunman in Lunar New Year mass shooting as 72-year-old man; motive unclear.
January 22, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times
File: Kozy July 2021.jpg
Local
Duluth agency rejects Raymond's proposal for Pastoret
The future of the 1887 building remains unclear, as the city is prohibited from tearing it down and no other developers have come forward.
January 20, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

The grand jury indictment, which is required in order to seek a life sentence, is premised on both Williams' history of sexual abuse and alleged aggravating factors in the new case.

While charged under several different legal theories, the counts broadly allege that he "caused personal injury to the (victim), using force or coercion to accomplish sexual penetration," and that the victim was "particularly vulnerable" and was treated with "particular cruelty." The indictment also relies on the 12-year-old allegedly being the third separate victim of Williams.

A conviction on any of the 14 counts would require a sentence for life imprisonment, but Williams would have the opportunity to petition for parole after a minimum term specified by a judge and would remain subject to supervision for the rest of his life.

Court records show Williams pleaded guilty in Cook County in January 2014 to felony third-degree and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A transcript indicates Williams, then 18, testified that he moved to the area from Kentucky to live with a 15-year-old "girlfriend" that he had met online.

ADVERTISEMENT

He testified that they engaged in sexual activity and acknowledged that she lacked the legal ability to consent, as she was a year under the minimum age in Minnesota. As part of a plea agreement, the Cook County Attorney's Office declined to prosecute him for possession of child pornography involving the same victim.

Williams also admitted to attempted coercion of sexual activity with the victim's 15-year-old friend, exposing himself in her presence.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
2 Northland educators among 'Teacher of the Year' nominees
Wine Beginnings pours new options into Superior
Walz signs bill extending unemployment benefits to laid-off miners
Veterans memorial planned in Rice Lake

Having already spent more than 10 months in jail, he was initially sentenced to seven years of supervised probation. But several violations led to a revocation of probation and the execution of a 36-month prison term.

In 2017, Williams admitted to cutting off his GPS ankle monitor and absconding from his primary residence at a Duluth treatment center. That resulted in an additional 16-month prison term.

The November 2020 probation check at his Lincoln Park residence resulted in a conviction for felon in possession of ammunition. He again served jail time, but a five-year prison term was stayed for three years of probation.

Williams made an initial appearance on the indictment Jan. 19 in State District Court. Tarnowski set bail at $2 million, though a Department of Corrections hold currently precludes any opportunity for his release.

In addition to the 14 counts involving life sentences, St. Louis County prosecutor Jon Holets indicated he would move forward with three counts from the initial complaint, each carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Tarnowski granted defense attorney J.D. Schmid's request for a copy of the secret grand jury transcript, with the defendant's next court appearance set for March 21.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSDULUTH
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Walz proposes up to $2,600 checks for Minnesota families
Also in today’s episode, Minnesota Power rates are going up, and a UMD hockey update.
January 25, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, DNR investigated Hibbing furs
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
FILE: Minnesota Power and Allete building
Local
Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested
The company plans to ask for another rate increase later this year.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
xxxxxx.N.DNT.AerialsC13.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council favors continued sales tax to support athletic facilities
The city's request will now head to the Minnesota Legislature.
January 24, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi