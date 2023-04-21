Duluth man gets jail time, probation for stabbing friend

DULUTH — A judge agreed to depart from state sentencing guidelines and impose a probationary sentence on a man who admitted to stabbing a one-time friend in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood last fall.

Jerome Brian Voorhees, 46, will still serve a year in the St. Louis County Jail for the first-degree assault of 42-year-old Joseph Daniel Curtis. But with credit for time served, he is expected to be released July 22.

Jerome Brian Voorhees

Judge David Johnson granted Voorhees' request for leniency Wednesday, staying the guideline, seven-year prison term in favor of five years of community supervision.

Court documents indicate that Curtis was attempting to deescalate a situation involving their girlfriends when Voorhees stabbed him six or seven times, causing serious injuries to his neck, ribs and arm, along with a collapsed lung.

An amended criminal complaint filed in February states that the assault was witnessed by Curtis' two daughters, 8 and 10, and one of them captured the entire incident on video.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29 on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West. In an interview at the Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center emergency room, Curtis told police that his car was being dropped off by a friend and that Voorhees arrived in another vehicle to give that man a ride.

The complaint states that Curtis approached Voorhees in an attempt to discuss communications between their girlfriends, "possibly involving allegations of infidelity." Voorhees allegedly got out of the car and held his hand behind his back, prompting Curtis to ask if he had a firearm.

"Mr. Curtis remembers hearing the defendant saying that Mr. Curtis should fight or come at him," the complaint states. "Mr. Curtis said they began fist fighting and he was blocking punches but later realized that he was getting stabbed by the defendant multiple times."

Investigators said the video confirmed his account, showing a verbal confrontation that led to a physical fight with Voorhees holding what appears to be a knife and yelling, "He don't want to dance with me!" Both children also came running out of the house, fearing for their father's safety.

Voorhees was taken into custody without incident by the Duluth Police Department the next day, but a prosecutor noted he had destroyed his phone to evade arrest and reportedly had a "mindset of potential self-harm."

Public defender Laura Zimm said her client has a minimal criminal history, with most offenses dating back more than 20 years ago and directly related to drug and alcohol addiction. She said he has been stably employed for years, only taking a medical leave in the months before the assault, and that he has family support.

"During the (presentence investigation) interview, Mr. Voorhees continued to express sincere remorse for his actions in this case," Zimm told the court. "He continued to express gratitude that the victim was not seriously injured. These sentiments are consistent with his presentation throughout this case. The victim was one of Mr. Voorhees’ closest friends and this was an emotionally traumatic event for Mr. Voorhees to have harmed him this way."

St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme objected to the departure and sought a guideline prison term.

Johnson, who inherited the case after the death of Judge Sally Tarnowski, indicated in his order that Voorhees is "particularly amenable to probation" and "shows remorse/accepts responsibility."

Among the conditions of probation, Voorhees must abstain from alcohol and drug use, submit to random testing and undertake any recommended treatment. He also was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service within a year of his release from jail.