News Local

Duluth man charged with Facebook threats

A series of messages posted under the name "Turtleboy" prompted a significant police response, including additional security at the Cenovus Energy refinery.

A police tactical vehicle backs out of a home's front lawn at dusk.
A police tactical vehicle backs out of the front lawn of 819 Charles Ave. in Duluth on Tuesday after law enforcement arrested Trevor Hambricke Billings.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 2:41 PM

DULUTH — A series of threats posted to Facebook this week led to numerous 911 calls across the Twin Ports, prompted additional security at the Superior refinery and nearly sent at least one school into lockdown.

Trevor Hambricke Billings, 30, of Duluth, allegedly promised "the first live explosion on Facebook," alluded to being heavily armed and repeatedly used the term "jihad" in the series of public posts Tuesday.

Trevor Hambricke Billings.jpg
Trevor Hambricke Billings

Billings, allegedly posting under the name "Turtleboy Duluth," was arrested later that evening when he reportedly jumped out a window at his West Duluth apartment, which he had attempted to booby trap.

The defendant, who has a history of mental illness, was arraigned Thursday in State District Court on two felony counts of making threats of violence.

Both Duluth and Superior police reported a "large number" of 911 calls stemming from the rambling posts that were publicly visible to any reader on Facebook. A criminal complaint cites multiple statements, including, in part:

  • "It's been real and its been fun. But not really fun. See yall next life time. I got a job to do. I was a pipe welder and I know how everything works."
  • "Tonight at 11:11 I go boom. somewhere good. and Ill do it on facebook live. I got the refinery once I can do it again easy. I can climb any fence"
  • "Tell everybody to leave work and school. etc. its the last day for some its ww 3"
  • "Better help spread the message. get everybody out over the hill by 11:11 pm go far away obviously superior too. its gonna be bad."

Billings also allegedly claimed to have "many assault rifles and tents scattered throughout the whole city" and said he would "put a hit out on every cop in Duluth." Videos posted on Facebook showed he had a sword and compound bow set up in a manner to injure anyone who tried to enter his apartment, and he showed boxes of fireworks that he said he planned to use as explosives.

Law enforcement officers enter the back of a black tactical vehicle parked on the lawn of a house as other officers stand on the home's steps.
Members of Duluth Police Department's Tactical Response Team load into a tactical vehicle after arresting Trevor Hambricke Billings on Tuesday at 819 Charles Ave.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

The complaint states that Superior police officers were dispatched to provide additional security at the Cenovus Energy refinery and Duluth Public Schools were alerted as a precautionary measure. Aware of Billings' mental health history, the Duluth Police Department dispatched both its Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Response Team to his residence, 819 Charles Ave.

Billings, who did not respond to officers, eventually jumped out the back window of the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 6:30 p.m., the complaint states. Police said a search of the residence found a sword and two compound bows, as seen in the Facebook videos.

Billings has a relatively minor criminal history, with only a handful of misdemeanor convictions for offenses including impaired driving, theft and giving a false name to a police officer. He also was arraigned Thursday on two other misdemeanor charges stemming from a fight at a downtown bar last month.

However, court records show that Billings twice in recent years was found by a court to be mentally ill and placed under civil commitments. The most recent order expired in September 2020.

To get help

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota: Statewide hotline, **CRISIS (**274747); 24/7 text line, text “MN” to 741741
Arrowhead Regional Crisis Line:Serves Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties and Bois Forte, Fond du Lac and Grand Portage bands; 24/7 hotline 844-772-4724
Aitkin County: Northern Pines Mental Health Center, 800-462-5525
Itasca County: Itasca County Crisis Response Team, 218-326-8565
Pine County: Canvas Health, 800-523-3333
Northern St. Louis County: Range Mental Health Center, 218-288-2100

    Tom Olsen
    By Tom Olsen
    Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
