Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth man charged with distributing child porn

The defendant reportedly sent graphic videos to undercover state investigators.

2136677+Gavel.jpg
istock photo
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 2:00 PM

DULUTH — A multiyear state and federal investigation has led to charges against a Duluth man who allegedly possessed and distributed a "large quantity of child pornography and child sexual exploitation material."

Mathew Daniel Wait, 38, was charged last month in State District Court with 14 felonies as the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Minnesota Child Exploitation Task Force, Duluth Police Department, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and FBI.

Mathew Daniel Wait.png
Mathew Daniel Wait

A criminal complaint states that undercover officers with the state task force received child pornography from at least four internet protocol addresses in the Northland between April 2018 and July 2021.

Subpoenas of the internet service providers traced the distribution to addresses on the 200 block of Walnut Avenue in Carlton in 2018-19 and the 1800 block of Jefferson Street in Duluth in 2021.

Driver's license records, a postal inspector and property manager all confirmed in 2021 that Wait was living at the Duluth address, according to the complaint, and Homeland Security investigators also began conducting surveillance at the residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A search warrant was executed at the Jefferson Street address in November 2021, resulting in the seizure of a "large quantity of electronic storage devices" that were revealed to contain significant amounts of child pornography, the complaint states. In an interview, Wait allegedly confessed to knowingly downloading and sharing child pornography, though he denied doing so in St. Louis County.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

Authorities in the complaint cited eight videos that allegedly show the graphic sexual assaults of prepubescent girls by adult men. All were identified as known victims by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That material, however, is a "small sampling" of the files possessed and disseminated by Wait, the complaint notes.

Wait, who does not have any apparent criminal history, is charged with six counts of dissemination and eight counts of possession of child pornography. He was held at the St. Louis County Jail for several days before posting a $25,000 bond.

Wait's next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 8.

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
File: Superior National Forest campground
Local
Northeastern Minnesota authorities lift burning ban
July 03, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PolyMet aerial view
Local
Glencore seeks to buy all remaining PolyMet shares, take it private
July 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth’s last VFW moves to Proctor
July 03, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
outdoor celebration of life
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth marks Diona Johnson Day
July 03, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man stands in front a mural that he painted.
Arts and Entertainment
Epic Jonathan Thunder mural enlivens Zenith Bookstore exterior
July 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Folks talk at a table.
Local
Last Duluth VFW moves to Proctor
July 02, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau