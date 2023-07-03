Duluth man charged with distributing child porn

DULUTH — A multiyear state and federal investigation has led to charges against a Duluth man who allegedly possessed and distributed a "large quantity of child pornography and child sexual exploitation material."

Mathew Daniel Wait, 38, was charged last month in State District Court with 14 felonies as the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Minnesota Child Exploitation Task Force, Duluth Police Department, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and FBI.

Mathew Daniel Wait

A criminal complaint states that undercover officers with the state task force received child pornography from at least four internet protocol addresses in the Northland between April 2018 and July 2021.

Subpoenas of the internet service providers traced the distribution to addresses on the 200 block of Walnut Avenue in Carlton in 2018-19 and the 1800 block of Jefferson Street in Duluth in 2021.

Driver's license records, a postal inspector and property manager all confirmed in 2021 that Wait was living at the Duluth address, according to the complaint, and Homeland Security investigators also began conducting surveillance at the residence.

A search warrant was executed at the Jefferson Street address in November 2021, resulting in the seizure of a "large quantity of electronic storage devices" that were revealed to contain significant amounts of child pornography, the complaint states. In an interview, Wait allegedly confessed to knowingly downloading and sharing child pornography, though he denied doing so in St. Louis County.

Authorities in the complaint cited eight videos that allegedly show the graphic sexual assaults of prepubescent girls by adult men. All were identified as known victims by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That material, however, is a "small sampling" of the files possessed and disseminated by Wait, the complaint notes.

Wait, who does not have any apparent criminal history, is charged with six counts of dissemination and eight counts of possession of child pornography. He was held at the St. Louis County Jail for several days before posting a $25,000 bond.

Wait's next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 8.