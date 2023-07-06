Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth man charged with child sexual abuse

The 63-year-old has been summoned to appear in court.

Today at 12:04 PM

DULUTH — A man is accused of sexually abusing a young child.

Douglas Scott Ruberg, 63, of Duluth, was charged Monday in State District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint states that the victim's parents went to the Duluth Police Department after the 4-year-old first reported an incident. A forensic interview was scheduled and the child, using an anatomical diagram, went on to explain how Ruberg would perform oral sex, according to the probable cause statement.

The child was known to Ruberg, however, he denied any sexual contact when interviewed by investigators.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jon Holets noted in the complaint that law enforcement has received at least five other reports of Ruberg allegedly sexually abusing minor girls — evidence that may be admissible under court rules to show "proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity or absence of mistake or accident."

Ruberg, who does not have any apparent criminal history, is not in custody. He has been summoned to make an initial court appearance Aug. 14.

If convicted, the charges each carry a guideline sentence of at least 12 years in prison for a first-time offender.

To get help

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673

Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help

Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931

Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 218-749-4725; leave a message and an advocate will be contacted 24/7

Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233

Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008

North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924

Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237

Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264

Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453

Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
