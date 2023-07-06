Duluth man charged with child sexual abuse
The 63-year-old has been summoned to appear in court.
DULUTH — A man is accused of sexually abusing a young child.
Douglas Scott Ruberg, 63, of Duluth, was charged Monday in State District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A criminal complaint states that the victim's parents went to the Duluth Police Department after the 4-year-old first reported an incident. A forensic interview was scheduled and the child, using an anatomical diagram, went on to explain how Ruberg would perform oral sex, according to the probable cause statement.
The child was known to Ruberg, however, he denied any sexual contact when interviewed by investigators.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jon Holets noted in the complaint that law enforcement has received at least five other reports of Ruberg allegedly sexually abusing minor girls — evidence that may be admissible under court rules to show "proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity or absence of mistake or accident."
ADVERTISEMENT
Ruberg, who does not have any apparent criminal history, is not in custody. He has been summoned to make an initial court appearance Aug. 14.
If convicted, the charges each carry a guideline sentence of at least 12 years in prison for a first-time offender.
To get help
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.
National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673
Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help
Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931
Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 218-749-4725; leave a message and an advocate will be contacted 24/7
Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233
Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008
North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924
Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237
Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264
Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453
Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067
ADVERTISEMENT