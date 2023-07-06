Duluth man charged with child sexual abuse

DULUTH — A man is accused of sexually abusing a young child.

Douglas Scott Ruberg, 63, of Duluth, was charged Monday in State District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint states that the victim's parents went to the Duluth Police Department after the 4-year-old first reported an incident. A forensic interview was scheduled and the child, using an anatomical diagram, went on to explain how Ruberg would perform oral sex, according to the probable cause statement.

The child was known to Ruberg, however, he denied any sexual contact when interviewed by investigators.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jon Holets noted in the complaint that law enforcement has received at least five other reports of Ruberg allegedly sexually abusing minor girls — evidence that may be admissible under court rules to show "proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity or absence of mistake or accident."

Ruberg, who does not have any apparent criminal history, is not in custody. He has been summoned to make an initial court appearance Aug. 14.

If convicted, the charges each carry a guideline sentence of at least 12 years in prison for a first-time offender.