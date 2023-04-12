99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth man charged after police chase that ended at zoo

Andrew Langenbrunner allegedly stole a trailer with two snowmobiles on it in March and a second trailer earlier this week.

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 1:45 PM

DULUTH — A Duluth-area man is facing five charges after allegedly committing a pair of thefts this month, including one that ended with a foot pursuit across Interstate 35 and into the Lake Superior Zoo.

Authorities allege that Andrew Langenbrunner, 27, stole a Canadian National trailer from the back parking lot at Troy’s Service Center in downtown Proctor and then fled Monday when confronted by police near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Skyline Parkway.

Langenbrunner, according to court documents, ran across I-35, into nearby woods, into Kingsbury Creek and then onto the zoo property. He was arrested outside the zoo’s Animal Care Center.

Staff at Troy's Service Center called police after noticing a truck haul the trailer past their shop.

Local
PREVIOUSLY: Police footchase ends at Lake Superior Zoo
Authorities arrested a man outside the zoo’s veterinary clinic after he allegedly stole a trailer from a Proctor business.
April 11, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

But prosecutors also contend that Langenbrunner stole a different trailer last month with a pair of snowmobiles on it. A man called Duluth police March 3 to report that an axle on his trailer broke while hauling his and a friend's snowmobiles back from a trip on Minnesota Highway 23. The trailer and sleds were both gone before a tow truck driver could retrieve them the next morning, according to a criminal complaint filed April 12.

A nearby resident’s security camera footage showed a “reddish” pickup truck pulling a trailer with two snowmobiles at about 6:30 a.m. March 3. It appears about two hours later without a trailer, and then another two hours later with one of the allegedly stolen snowmobiles in the bed.

The truck, police said, belongs to Langenbrunner, who they noted is “in and out of homelessness” and had been camping on state land near I-35 in West Duluth.

On March 6, someone told police that a reddish truck was picking up one of the allegedly stolen snowmobiles. Court papers indicate it was found near some of Langenbrunner’s items at the West Duluth campsite.

The next day, Duluth officers spoke to Langenbrunner and told him about the camera footage. According to police, Langenbrunner said the second snowmobile was hidden in the snow about 25 feet off the railroad tracks in Proctor, near Kirkus Street.

In all, Langenbrunner faces five felony charges: one each for the alleged theft of the trailer and two snowmobiles last month, plus a charge for the alleged trailer theft earlier this week. He also has a misdemeanor charge for fleeing police.

He was convicted in December of gross misdemeanor nonconsensual sexual contact. Langenbrunner has also been convicted of several misdemeanors since 2014, mostly traffic-related.

Langenbrunner’s first court appearance for both sets of charges was Wednesday morning in Duluth.

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
