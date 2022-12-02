SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth man charged after cross-bridge stolen truck pursuit ends in crash

The incident started at Minnesota Power headquarters, went across the Bong Bridge to Superior and back to Duluth via the Oliver Bridge before a 70 mph collision along snowy roads.

Gavel(1).jpg
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
December 02, 2022 11:35 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — An alleged joyride across the Twin Ports in a stolen work truck has landed a Duluth man in jail after a high-speed crash injured another motorist.

Dustin Paul Eggert, 34, was charged Thursday in State District Court with four crimes stemming from the Tuesday vehicle theft and police pursuit that started in downtown Duluth, continued through Superior and ended in the collision along Grand Avenue in West Duluth.

Dustin Paul Eggert.jpg
Dustin Paul Eggert

According to a criminal complaint:

The truck was reported stolen from a contractor outside Minnesota Power headquarters, 30 W. Superior St., at approximately 10:30 a.m. Staff and Duluth police officers were quickly able to determine the suspect's path based on tire tracks in the fresh snow, security camera footage and a built-in GPS monitoring system in the vehicle.

Observing that the driver fled south and exited onto the Bong Bridge, the Superior Police Department was notified of the stolen truck. Officers there attempted to make a stop but the driver continued on and later crossed back over the Oliver Bridge, where Duluth officers also unsuccessfully attempted a stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Given the weather conditions and for public safety, after the defendant had disregarded the first officer's emergency lights and fled, officers in Duluth discontinued an active pursuit of the vehicle," the complaint states. "(They) however continued to monitor its location and follow the vehicle in a secretive manner so as not to encourage the driver to attempt to flee at a faster rate out of concern of causing an accident."

The truck, nonetheless, did crash into another vehicle and a fire hydrant near the Willard Munger Inn, 7408 Grand Ave., a short time later. The GPS system indicated the truck was traveling at approximately 71 mph at the point of the collision.

When police arrived, witnesses explained that the suspect got out of the truck and ran behind the motel. Officers found Eggert, who was "acting in an erratic fashion and appeared to be looking around." They also tracked his footprints through the snow, finding a discarded hat and sweatshirt that he had been seen wearing during the theft and pursuit.

In a statement, Eggert reportedly acknowledged that he stolen the truck "because he was cold and wanted to go to Superior to get his phone." He also admitted fleeing Superior officers "because he was afraid of the Superior police."

Seeing the fellow injured motorist standing outside her vehicle, Eggert allegedly stated: "Look at that poor lady. I feel horrible about that s***."

The woman, who was not identified in the complaint, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the extent of her injuries was not clear as of the filing of charges.

Eggert made an initial court appearance Thursday on felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, along with two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm.

Eggert was charged just last week with another vehicle theft, having allegedly stolen car keys and a wallet from the jacket of a volunteer at a Lincoln Park church in March. The car was later recovered downtown, and surveillance video from a gas station allegedly helped identify Eggert as the perpetrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court records show that Eggert has criminal convictions in at least 25 prior cases in Minnesota, though only one felony. At least eight of the cases were related to theft.

This story was updated at 11:35 a.m., Dec. 2 to reflect that the stolen truck was owned by a contractor, not Minnesota Power. The News Tribune regrets the error.

More crime and courts
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 21, 2022
December 21, 2022 09:12 AM
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
Minnesota
Co-defendant in GOP operative sex trafficking case pleads guilty
December 19, 2022 05:30 PM

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSDULUTHSUPERIORTHEFT
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Aerial view of sea smoke on a lake harbor.
Local
Watch: With frigid-cold temperatures, sea smoke rises from Lake Superior
Single-digit temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week.
December 21, 2022 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner