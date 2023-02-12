Duluth man arrested in shots-fired incident

DULUTH — A 23-year-old Duluth man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fired shots inside of an apartment in the 300 block of West Fourth Street, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Police responded to the report of shots fired at approximately 7:30 a.m. The reporting party, a 20-year-old woman, told officers that her boyfriend returned home "in a manic state saying he was being followed and that people were trying to kill him," according to the release. He allegedly began firing shots inside the apartment. The woman and two children, ages 11 and 7, took refuge in a bathroom and spoke to officers via phone.

Other residents of the apartment building were evacuated and officers attempted negotiations with the suspect, who left through the rear of the building and was immediately detained, the release said. He was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation and is expected to be charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and felony obstructing the legal process. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

There were no injuries during this incident and the investigation is active and ongoing, police said.