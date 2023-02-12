99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth man arrested in shots-fired incident

Police said the 23-year-old man stated he was being followed and people were trying to kill him.

Teri Cadeau
February 12, 2023 11:47 AM
DULUTH — A 23-year-old Duluth man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fired shots inside of an apartment in the 300 block of West Fourth Street, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Police responded to the report of shots fired at approximately 7:30 a.m. The reporting party, a 20-year-old woman, told officers that her boyfriend returned home "in a manic state saying he was being followed and that people were trying to kill him," according to the release. He allegedly began firing shots inside the apartment. The woman and two children, ages 11 and 7, took refuge in a bathroom and spoke to officers via phone.

Other residents of the apartment building were evacuated and officers attempted negotiations with the suspect, who left through the rear of the building and was immediately detained, the release said. He was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation and is expected to be charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and felony obstructing the legal process. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

There were no injuries during this incident and the investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
