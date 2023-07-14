Duluth man accused of raping woman after Snapchat meetup

DULUTH — A man allegedly raped a woman after arranging a meeting over Snapchat.

Erik David Endsley, 28, of Duluth, was arraigned Friday in State District Court on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from the alleged assault more than two years ago.

A warrant had been issued for Endsley's arrest in late May as his whereabouts were unknown. He was arrested by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

A criminal complaint states that Endsley contacted the victim over the instant messaging app shortly after midnight on April 2, 2021. He picked her up in his car and they drove a bit before he parked in the Irving neighborhood.

The victim told police that Endsley began leaning on her and taking off her clothes. She told him to stop and attempted to fight back but he ignored her demands, strangling her with his hand and raping her, according to the complaint.

Endsley, before dropping the victim off at home, allegedly stated: "I f---ing hate myself. Please don't tell nobody."

The woman reported the alleged assault to police six days later.

Endsley, in an interview, denied knowing the victim, said she was never in his car and said no sexual contact had ever taken place, according to the complaint.

Investigators, however, noted there was a healing scratch mark on his back consistent with the victim's report. Apparent blood stains were also found on the passenger seat of his car; three swabs were taken and confirmed to match the DNA profile of the victim, the complaint states.

Endsley does not appear to have any prior criminal convictions, though a warrant was also issued in Carlton County in November for a still-pending impaired driving case.

A first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction carries upwards of 12 years in prison for a first-time offender under state sentencing guidelines.

Judge Theresa Neo set Endsley's bail at $40,000. His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 8.