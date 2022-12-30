Duluth man accused of brutally assaulting 71-year-old woman

DULUTH — A criminal complaint filed Thursday against David Wayne Kunz, 66, revealed new details about an alleged Tuesday afternoon stabbing.

Kunz has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree assault, resulting in great bodily harm.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing at 3:14 p.m., where an officer found a large pool of blood outside the back door of the Faith Haven Apartment Building, 4901 Grand Ave., the complaint said. Inside, the victim, Deborah Lee Bell, 71, was receiving assistance from a fellow resident of the building.

Bell suffered at least nine lacerations to her head, back and hands. The punctures also caused one of her lungs to collapse and she required an emergency blood transfusion.

The building caretaker provided police with video taken from Faith Haven’s security cameras, and police believed they recognized the alleged assailant from previous interactions with him.

The video showed a man waiting in the south lot of the apartment building, when Bell arrived driving a Kia Sportage, according to the complaint. She exited the vehicle and began walking toward the building and the suspect. Bell then abruptly reversed course and fled, jumping into a snow-filled embankment and out of view of the security camera. The man followed.

A security camera on the west side of the building later showed the same man leaving the scene, carrying a gray cloth bag.

Believing to know the identity of the suspect due to repeated past calls to Memorial Park Apartments, 605 N. Central Ave., police paid a visit and found Kunz standing in the doorway of a third-floor apartment. The complaint reports he was holding a Kia vehicle fob that he claimed to have just found.

After obtaining a search warrant, police entered the apartment, where they found a gray cloth bag, as well as a pocket knife sitting on a bedside table. The complaint said the knife appeared to have blood residue on it.

In a subsequent interview with Bell, she recalled arriving at Faith Haven and getting out of her vehicle. As she approached the building, she reportedly saw the defendant holding a knife.

Bell said she retreated, sounding her vehicle’s horn with her fob. The man followed, and she hopped over a brick planter to get away from him, falling into a depression filled with deep snow. She said the man seemed angry and shouted, “You’re done!”

Bell said the man began to attack, and at first she thought he was punching her in the head. Only a short while later did she realize he was stabbing her with a knife. She recalled assuming a fetal position as the assault continued, with additional stabs and kicks. Bell told police she feared for her life.