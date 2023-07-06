Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth library to host summer NASA, space-themed programs

The Duluth Public Library is one of 15 in the nation to win grant funding from NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth.

Duluth Public Library file
The Duluth Public Library is hosting NASA- and space-themed programs geared toward underrepresented youth ages 9-14.
Clint Austin / 2019 file / News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 1:24 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth Public Library will host a series of hands-on, space- and science-themed programs this summer for youth ages 9-14.

The Duluth Public Library is one of 15 in the nation to win grant funding from NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth, which is supporting these programs.

All programs, held from 3-4 p.m. in the downtown library, 520 W. Superior St., are free and open to the public. The first program, "Parachutes," is scheduled Wednesday in the green room. Next is "Building Rockets" on July 26; "Craters or Volcanoes?" on Aug. 9; and "Life Cycle of a Star" on Aug. 23.

NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth partners with organizations to provide accessible, educational opportunities for youth to engage in mathematics, science, technology and engineering, according to a press release from the library.

Along with programming, the grant supports connecting NASA professionals to serve as role models in library programs, as well as professional development in culturally responsive and gender equitable instructional strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The library looks forward "to providing free and inclusive space science programs that incorporate NASA’s real-life application of these topics," Amanda Bremmon, Youth Services librarian, said in the press release.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth man charged with child sexual abuse
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Klobuchar visits Duluth to announce Lakewalk funds
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, construction began on Duluth's Young Old Timers Club
6h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Smallmouth hitting on the St. Louis, panfish on inland lakes
1h ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
Ely deer crasher avoids jail time
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Anglers decend on Island Lake for 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament
Northland Outdoors
Coast Guard data shows Minnesota is the safest boating state
3h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
light-skinned man wearing coat, hat and kneeling behind dead moose
Northland Outdoors
Voyageurs Park biologist wins prestigious moose research award
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers