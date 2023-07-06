Duluth library to host summer NASA, space-themed programs

DULUTH — The Duluth Public Library will host a series of hands-on, space- and science-themed programs this summer for youth ages 9-14.

The Duluth Public Library is one of 15 in the nation to win grant funding from NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth, which is supporting these programs.

All programs, held from 3-4 p.m. in the downtown library, 520 W. Superior St., are free and open to the public. The first program, "Parachutes," is scheduled Wednesday in the green room. Next is "Building Rockets" on July 26; "Craters or Volcanoes?" on Aug. 9; and "Life Cycle of a Star" on Aug. 23.

NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth partners with organizations to provide accessible, educational opportunities for youth to engage in mathematics, science, technology and engineering, according to a press release from the library.

Along with programming, the grant supports connecting NASA professionals to serve as role models in library programs, as well as professional development in culturally responsive and gender equitable instructional strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The library looks forward "to providing free and inclusive space science programs that incorporate NASA’s real-life application of these topics," Amanda Bremmon, Youth Services librarian, said in the press release.