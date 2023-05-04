Duluth library to host retro magazine sale

DULUTH — The Duluth Public Library is hosting its first Nostalgic Newsstand Magazine Sale .

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, collectors, history buffs and the folks “just looking” can snag works spanning from the late 1880s through the aughts.

Expect to see vintage Cornhill Magazine, the Engineering News-Record from the 1920s and the New Yorker.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the main library Green Room, 520 W. Superior St. The cost is $1 for four magazines and $3 for a bound set. The funds will go to support the library.

And, fret not. It’s generally national material for sale, not local history, said Gina Temple-Rhodes, local history librarian. (They’re keeping the 1940s Saturday Evening Post with the Aerial Lift Bridge on the cover.)

The library is also holding onto more periodicals than it’s selling.

The event is an effort to free up storage space. Library staff decided which items to include in Saturday’s event based on the item’s condition and what’s available online. Some are 90 years old, and magazines aren't meant to last forever, Temple-Rhodes said.

“We’ve been storing for a long time, and they're a public resource that we’d like to share,” Temple-Rhodes said.

Asked about her takeaways reviewing some of the magazines, she called them a snapshot in time. “It’s one thing to read a book about the 1950s. With these, you’re looking at the article people were reading in that time period,” she said.

Learn more about the sale at tinyurl.com/4sftmpyd.

Magazines available