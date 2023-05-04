Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Duluth library to host retro magazine sale

Expect to see vintage Cornhill Magazine issues, the Engineering News-Record from the 1920s and The New Yorker at Saturday's Nostalgic Newsstand Magazine Sale.

retro mags.jpg
The Duluth Public Library is hosting its first Nostalgic Newsstand Magazine Sale. These retro periodicals are among those available.
Illustration by Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — The Duluth Public Library is hosting its first Nostalgic Newsstand Magazine Sale .

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, collectors, history buffs and the folks “just looking” can snag works spanning from the late 1880s through the aughts.

Expect to see vintage Cornhill Magazine, the Engineering News-Record from the 1920s and the New Yorker.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the main library Green Room, 520 W. Superior St. The cost is $1 for four magazines and $3 for a bound set. The funds will go to support the library.

And, fret not. It’s generally national material for sale, not local history, said Gina Temple-Rhodes, local history librarian. (They’re keeping the 1940s Saturday Evening Post with the Aerial Lift Bridge on the cover.)

The library is also holding onto more periodicals than it’s selling.

The event is an effort to free up storage space. Library staff decided which items to include in Saturday’s event based on the item’s condition and what’s available online. Some are 90 years old, and magazines aren't meant to last forever, Temple-Rhodes said.

“We’ve been storing for a long time, and they're a public resource that we’d like to share,” Temple-Rhodes said.

Asked about her takeaways reviewing some of the magazines, she called them a snapshot in time. “It’s one thing to read a book about the 1950s. With these, you’re looking at the article people were reading in that time period,” she said.

Learn more about the sale at tinyurl.com/4sftmpyd.

Magazines available

  • American Magazine, 1906-1956
  • Arts and Decoration, 1928-1941
  • Architectural Record, 1907-1990
  • Cornhill Magazine, 1860-1909
  • Engineering News-Record, 1890-1920
  • English Illustrated, 1890-1904
  • Foreign Affairs, 1923-1975
  • Literary Digest, 1899-1922
  • New Yorker, 1939-2000
  • Overland Monthly, 1891-1917
  • Redbook, 1966-2000
  • Saturday Evening Post, 1919-1978
  • Saturday Review, 1925-1986
  • Seventeen, 1970-2018
  • Sports Illustrated, 1963-2000
  • Sunset Magazine, 1913-1990
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
