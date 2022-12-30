99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Duluth libraries loosen lending policy

People will now be able to borrow materials without proof of a permanent address.

The Duluth Public Library building on Superior Street
The Duluth Public Library's main building on Superior Street.
2017 file / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
December 30, 2022 03:49 PM
DULUTH — The Duluth Public Library is making it easier for more people to access its collection and check out materials.

Up until now, residents needed to show a photo ID along with proof of address to obtain a library card. The policy typically results in two to three people a day being turned away.

But as of 2023, no proof of address will be required, just a government-issued photo ID. Library Manager Carla Powers said the old policy concerned her because it seemed to discriminate against patrons on the basis of their lack of a permanent address and affected “people who are already at the margins and could most benefit from using the library."

People without proof of address will now be eligible to receive an “Easy Access Card,” allowing them to check out up to four items on the spot. They will also be provided with information about what additional documentation is needed to obtain a full-access library card with additional capacity to borrow materials. Byron Johnson, the library’s circulation coordinator, said he believes the new policy will benefit people in supportive residential housing, those experiencing homelessness and residents who have recently moved.

“The library is a place where all are welcome and resources are free to use,” said Library Technician Barbara Opal, part of the team that proposed the policy change. She said it has been disappointing to deny lending opportunities to people because of their unstable living circumstances in the past.

A news release issued by the library said the policy change is the most recent example of its “ongoing commitment to removing institutional barriers and utilizing a community-responsive approach to library services.”

In a similar vein, the Duluth Public Library did away with overdue fines in 2019.

In 2020, the library also offered curbside pickup service so residents could still access library materials, even while buildings remained closed to the public, due to concerns about the potential for transmission of COVID-19.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
