Monday, April 3





Duluth leaders highlight sexual assault reforms

Advocates say changes in state law, an evolution of police practices and the addition of new victim resources all help build confidence for those who come forward.

040423.N.DNT.SexAssaultReformC1.jpg
Sara Niemi, executive director of the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, announces the launch of a public awareness campaign Monday at the St. Louis County Courthouse. Also pictured, from left: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa, Mayor Emily Larson and Nate Stumme, Duluth criminal division head of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 2:20 PM

DULUTH — From police investigations to victim resources to prosecution tools, the local justice system has bolstered its efforts in recent years to respond to reports of sexual violence.

The Duluth Police Department eliminated a long-running backlog of untested sexual assault kits and implemented trauma-informed training for its officers. Survivors are now able to choose if, and when, they want to submit a kit for testing and track its status all the way to the state crime lab. Changes in state law have eliminated statutes of limitations, closed loopholes and added new avenues for prosecutors.

"We have put in place safeguards to prevent future backlogs," said Sara Niemi, executive director of the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault. "Survivors can have confidence when they step forward, that our system has stepped forward to support them."

Leaders and advocates gathered Monday at the St. Louis County Courthouse to highlight a series of recent reforms and announce the launch of the new public awareness campaign "A Step Forward," coinciding with the start of April's Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Investigator John Barrett (center), with the Duluth police department, talks about developing better interview techniques with sexual assault victims . At left is Lt. Dan Chicos, also with the police department. At right are Sam Madsen, victim advocate and Alisha Blazevic, RN, with PAVSA. (Bob King / Forum News Service)
FROM 2017: Duluth cops, advocates partner to improve sexual assault investigations
"With victims of trauma, the memories are there. They just can't pull them out yet."
November 04, 2017 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

PAVSA and partner agencies plan to use Duluth Transit Authority buses, billboards and online advertisements over the next several months to underscore improvements and reassure victims as they come forward.

A public safety bill signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in 2021 eliminated the statute of limitations for most sex crimes going forward, closed the "intoxication loophole" for impaired victims and created a new category of offenses called sexual extortion. The legislation also strengthened prosecutorial power by raising the maximum age for which more serious charges apply from 13 to 14, and expanding the definition of the "significant relationship" provision for perpetrators to include a parent's romantic partner.

Nate Stumme, head of the Duluth criminal division of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, said that "recognizes the reality of the many ways that we structure our families these days."

040423.N.DNT.SexAssaultReformC2.jpg
Duluth Transit Authority buses will carry advertisements for "A Step Forward," which highlights recent reforms and safeguards in the justice system for victims of sexual violence.
Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune

"There is no longer a time limit on charging these offenses," Stumme said. "This was an absolutely necessary reform that recognizes the known effects of trauma on a victim-survivor's ability to report the assault. No longer will perpetrators simply be able to wait out an arbitrary time limit."

The Duluth Police Department began its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in 2014 and has received numerous federal grants, now including a team of two investigators, two PAVSA coordinators and two people working to collect "lawfully owed DNA" from offenders who were convicted of qualifying offenses but never had samples collected.

Chief Mike Ceynowa noted that his agency has 60 days to submit any kits to the state crime lab and victims have a restricted reporting option at hospitals.

4230356+052218.N.DNT_.RapeKitC1.jpg
FROM 2018: Duluth eliminates backlog of untested sex assault kits
A 2015 survey revealed that the Duluth Police Department had nearly 600 untested sexual assault kits in its evidence room -- the highest number among any law enforcement agency in the state.
May 21, 2018 07:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

"These kits are sent directly from the hospital to the state crime lab, which took us out as kind of the person who was middling that, which sometimes led to kits being lost or forgotten at a hospital," Ceynowa said. "Now, when a survivor is ready to, or if they choose to, they can make that report public to the police department and give consent for that case to be tested."

Mayor Emily Larson issued a proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"We know that trauma has tails that extend for years," she said. "So taking the pressure (off) of that immediate need to report and act is really life-affirming. I can assure you that we all know people who are sexual assault survivors, and the changes that are being made and discussed are things that will make their lives better. And when their lives are better, this community is better. Our neighborhoods are stronger, our classrooms work better, our universities function better, workplaces feel safer and more supportive for families."

More information on the changes and awareness campaign is available at pavsa.org/forward.

wood gavel with American flag in background
Judge to rule in Duluth sex abuse case of ex-NFL player
Tom Burke has pleaded not guilty and asked a judge to dismiss the charge short of trial.
April 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
New York newspapers are displayed at a newsstand following former U.S. President Donald Trump's indictment in New York
Trump lawyer says ex-president will not be handcuffed when he surrenders
"I don't know how all this is going to go down. There's no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court," Tacopina said.
March 31, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
Crystal Marie Wilson WEB.jpg
Deer River woman sentenced to 36 years for murder, arson
Crystal Wilson pleaded guilty in October to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson in the death of Bradley Reymann
March 30, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
johnson,jacob colt.png
Alleged killer to face Duluth trial in North Shore dismemberment case
A judge granted a change of venue in the case of Jacob Johnson, of Superior, citing a co-defendant's recent trial and logistical challenges in Cook County.
March 29, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Matters of Record graphic
Matters of Record for March 29, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
March 29, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man standing at a podium.
Mille Lacs sheriff on homicide case: 'I've never seen something like this'
Authorities are calling the murder of a 25-year-old Isle man a possible revenge killing related to a fentanyl overdose in January
March 29, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Levi William Axtell
Judge orders mental health evaluation for Grand Marais man charged with killing 77-year-old
A defense attorney said she believes there is a "substantial risk" of death or bodily harm if Levi Axtell doesn't receive immediate treatment.
March 28, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.
Pence must testify in Jan. 6 attack probe, judge rules
In a ruling that remains under seal, the judge also said that Pence can still decline to answer questions related to Jan. 6.
March 28, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
A courtroom gavel
Duluth woman charged with tax fraud, identity theft
Minnesota Revenue agents said Jody Vaughn-Bey falsified information and forged signatures to collect more than $20,000 in renters' refunds.
March 27, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
0311conservation-officer.jpg
Ely man admits crashing truck into 3 deer on purpose
The driver was issued a $300 citation for the misdemeanor, plus $1,500 restitution.
March 27, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  John Myers



