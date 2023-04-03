Duluth leaders highlight sexual assault reforms

DULUTH — From police investigations to victim resources to prosecution tools, the local justice system has bolstered its efforts in recent years to respond to reports of sexual violence.

The Duluth Police Department eliminated a long-running backlog of untested sexual assault kits and implemented trauma-informed training for its officers. Survivors are now able to choose if, and when, they want to submit a kit for testing and track its status all the way to the state crime lab. Changes in state law have eliminated statutes of limitations, closed loopholes and added new avenues for prosecutors.

"We have put in place safeguards to prevent future backlogs," said Sara Niemi, executive director of the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault. "Survivors can have confidence when they step forward, that our system has stepped forward to support them."

Leaders and advocates gathered Monday at the St. Louis County Courthouse to highlight a series of recent reforms and announce the launch of the new public awareness campaign "A Step Forward," coinciding with the start of April's Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

PAVSA and partner agencies plan to use Duluth Transit Authority buses, billboards and online advertisements over the next several months to underscore improvements and reassure victims as they come forward.

A public safety bill signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in 2021 eliminated the statute of limitations for most sex crimes going forward, closed the "intoxication loophole" for impaired victims and created a new category of offenses called sexual extortion. The legislation also strengthened prosecutorial power by raising the maximum age for which more serious charges apply from 13 to 14, and expanding the definition of the "significant relationship" provision for perpetrators to include a parent's romantic partner.

Nate Stumme, head of the Duluth criminal division of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, said that "recognizes the reality of the many ways that we structure our families these days."

"There is no longer a time limit on charging these offenses," Stumme said. "This was an absolutely necessary reform that recognizes the known effects of trauma on a victim-survivor's ability to report the assault. No longer will perpetrators simply be able to wait out an arbitrary time limit."

The Duluth Police Department began its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in 2014 and has received numerous federal grants, now including a team of two investigators, two PAVSA coordinators and two people working to collect "lawfully owed DNA" from offenders who were convicted of qualifying offenses but never had samples collected.

Chief Mike Ceynowa noted that his agency has 60 days to submit any kits to the state crime lab and victims have a restricted reporting option at hospitals.

"These kits are sent directly from the hospital to the state crime lab, which took us out as kind of the person who was middling that, which sometimes led to kits being lost or forgotten at a hospital," Ceynowa said. "Now, when a survivor is ready to, or if they choose to, they can make that report public to the police department and give consent for that case to be tested."

Mayor Emily Larson issued a proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"We know that trauma has tails that extend for years," she said. "So taking the pressure (off) of that immediate need to report and act is really life-affirming. I can assure you that we all know people who are sexual assault survivors, and the changes that are being made and discussed are things that will make their lives better. And when their lives are better, this community is better. Our neighborhoods are stronger, our classrooms work better, our universities function better, workplaces feel safer and more supportive for families."

More information on the changes and awareness campaign is available at pavsa.org/forward.