News Local

Duluth launches new youth mountain bike program

Program aimed at kids who don't have access to bikes or live near trails.

Mountain biking
The city of Duluth is rolling-out a new youth mountain bike program that will allow kids to use bikes for free to access the city's extensive trail network.
Clint Austin / 2013 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:19 PM

DULUTH — The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is ready to roll-out Youth on Trails, a new youth mountain biking program that offers bikes for kids to use for free on the city’s extensive network of trails.

The program was funded by a $168,000 grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission in order to broaden the use of several city trails the commission helped fund — including the Duluth Traverse, Waabizheshikana: The Marten Trail, Spirit Mountain and Hartley Park.

The city received the grant in 2022 and has since built up a fleet of mountain bikes, adaptive bikes and safety gear for use by program participants ages 6 to 16. The kids can use the bikes for free through Learn to Ride events where instruction will accommodate all skill levels.

“We know there are youth in our community who do not have access to mountain biking due to barriers like cost, transportation and mentors to guide them. This grant is designed to reduce and eliminate barriers…,” said Alicia Watts, assistant manager of Duluth Parks and Recreation.

“It’s more than physical fitness and fun. It’s building life-long connections to the outdoors, to friends, and to the trail system.”

Earlier in May, six parks and recreation staff members completed their mountain bike instruction certification enabling them to teach courses while another six staff members were certified as adaptive mount bike instructors.

A Learn to Ride event is planned for June 15.

For more information go to duluthmn.gov/parks and look for Youth on Trails.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
