99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to own property

"We Didn't Start the Fire" was blaring from the apartment when crews arrived.

File: Duluth Fire Engine
The Duluth Fire Department’s Engine 1 leaves headquarters.
Steve Kuchera / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 3:56 PM

DULUTH — A Lincoln Park landlord allegedly doused his own duplex with gasoline and set it ablaze, blasting Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" as first responders arrived.

Travis Lee Carlson, 37, was charged Tuesday in State District Court with first-degree arson following Thursday's fire at 2402 W. Fourth St. Carlson owns the duplex, according to property records, and authorities said he alerted other tenants to the blaze before leaving.

Travis Lee Carlson.jpg
Travis Lee Carlson

St. Louis County prosecutor Vicky Wanta indicated there may be "some mental health or drug-related concerns regarding the defendant's behavior."

The fire was reported in Carlson's upstairs unit just after 4 a.m. A criminal complaint states he had left by the time fire crews and police officers arrived, but the 1989 hit was "blaring" from the upper apartment.

A downstairs tenant reported that he awoke around 3 or 3:30 a.m. and heard Carlson "smashing glass and breaking things" for some 20 minutes. The landlord then knocked on his door and told him, "The house is on fire," according to the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

A neighbor also called 911 to report that he saw Carlson wearing a helmet and smashing his own windows around 3:30 a.m. The man told police he saw Carlson under his truck with gas cans, going in and out of the house before he saw "a flash like a fireball come from the upstairs apartment."

The complaint states that investigators found a hole in the gas tank of Carlson's truck, with a drill and gas can lids on the ground nearby. Traces of a burned accelerant were found on furniture, flooring and walls throughout his apartment, and several wires were pulled out of the electrical panel in the basement.

also read
Photo of a building where a fire took place
Local
Five people rescued from Superior apartment fire
Dozens were displaced in the early morning fire at Nottingham Apartments. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
May 23, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
The Paskwa fire (HWF030) burns near Fox Lake
World
Alberta on high alert for wildfire upsurge over scorching holiday weekend
Over 2,800 firefighters from Canada and the United States were battling about 93 active wildfires on Friday, and more were expected to join on Saturday.
May 20, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Ismail Shakil / Reuters
Fire-smoke-california-Aug-24-2020-B_S.jpg
Local
Canadian forest fires spur air-quality alert for northern Minnesota
People with health issues may be impacted as smoke hovers near ground level.
May 15, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
courtroom gavel
Local
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia
The suspect allegedly tried to stomp out the fire, but a strong wind caused it to grow out of control.
May 08, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Fire truck
Local
Crews fight 2 fires in Aurora area
Authorities said the incidents appear coincidental.
May 03, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Grand Rapids man dies in semi crash, fire on Highway 53
The 31-year-old was killed when the truck left the road on a curve, overturned and caught fire.
April 29, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire fighters go into building.
Local
Superior, Duluth firefighters join forces
For two weeks, joint training will bring together firefighters from the departments.
April 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
Falling power lines and hazardous materials complicated firefighting efforts.
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Local
Duluth condemns building after fatal fire
City officials determined the extent of the damage warrants demolition.
April 25, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A woman in a purple dress with wearing a name tag and a man in a restaurant kitchen
Local
Duluth authorities identify mother, son killed in apartment fire
A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover funeral costs.
April 24, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Carlson was arrested by the Duluth Police Department the next day. He reportedly had fresh burns to his legs and arms.

The Duluth Fire Department said three people and one cat were living at the duplex. No additional injuries were reported to residents or firefighters, though the tenants were displaced and were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $25,000.

Carlson has four convictions for impaired driving since 2013 and he remains on supervised probation. He could expect to face upward of four years in prison under state guidelines if convicted of first-degree arson.

Judge David Johnson granted Wanta's request to set bail at $75,000.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Mesabi Metallics.jpg
Local
Mesabi Metallics seeks injunction to stop state from awarding leases to Cleveland-Cliffs
May 23, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Canal Park restaurant moves ahead with no servers
May 23, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A hand reaching into a basket containing red stickers that read "I voted"
Local
Want to run for Duluth School Board? Here’s how — and who’s already running
May 23, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NSH_Exterior.jpg
Health
Grand Marais nursing home hasn't had any COVID cases
May 23, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
snapping turtle
Northland Outdoors
It's time to help Northland turtles cross the road
May 23, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
bull elk in Wisconsin
Northland Outdoors
Overflowing natural resources legislation passes at Minnesota Capitol
May 23, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
woman holds two pillows against her ears, annoyed look on her face
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Is it your mom's voice, or your guilty conscience?
May 23, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers