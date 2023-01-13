Duluth jury finds Battees guilty of lesser murder charge

DULUTH — There were many people and lots of guns on the 100 block of East Third Street the evening of May 22, 2021.

It was, by all accounts, a chaotic scene with at least five people firing their weapons and one man, Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., fatally struck in the head by a bullet from his own friend.

After a weeklong trial that saw little evidence in dispute, jurors were not asked to determine who shot Anderson or how it happened — but instead why Patrick Wilson Battees Jr. fired that single round into a crowd.

"Focus on what Mr. Battees knew, what Mr. Battees believed, when he fired that shot," St. Louis County prosecutor Nichole Carter told the panel in her closing argument.

The jury of six men and six women clearly had a lot to think about. The panel spent more than 10 hours deliberating before returning with a split verdict Thursday night — acquitting Battees of intentional second-degree murder but finding him guilty of unintentional second-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

Battees did not show any visible emotion as he stood with defense attorneys J.D. Schmid and Mike Ryan for the reading of the verdict shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Two of Anderson's loved ones were in the courtroom and exchanged hugs with Carter in the hallway afterward. It was not the verdict they hoped for, but they said they were at peace with the jury's findings.

"The family doesn't hate Mr. Battees," said LaVenda Vann, the victim's aunt. "But he did the crime and he needs to pay the time. We hope he gets the help he needs. And people need to stop picking up guns."

Anderson's sister, Janell Ferguson, added: "I'm just happy it's over. We don't have to run around any more trying to figure out what happened and go through the he said, she said. It's done; it's over with."

Battees did not have any family in the courtroom. But his defense team did not consider the conviction on the lesser murder charge a victory.

"I think it's safe to say we're disappointed," Schmid told the News Tribune.

Battees faces upward of 12 years in prison for the unintentional murder conviction under state sentencing guidelines. That is about half of what he would expect to face if found guilty of the intentional charge.

Judge David Johnson scheduled an investigation into the teen's background ahead of sentencing, which was not immediately set.

“We express our condolences to Mr. Anderson’s family and friends," County Attorney Kim Maki said in a statement. "We are very sorry for the loss of their loved one. We also thank the jury for their thoughtful service in this case.”

Schmid argued his client, then 17, had no choice but to shoot when confronted by a hostile group that had no intention of letting him escape unscathed.

"The truth is that Mr. Battees had every reason to be afraid for his life," Schmid contended in closing arguments. "He can’t outrun a bullet. He had no retreat that would keep him from getting shot."

Markus Seville Morris

Battees and Anderson, 22, were casually conversing on the front porch of the defendant's sister's residence when two men, Markus Seville Morris and Laurel Larice Ladd, pulled into a nearby parking lot around 7 p.m. Surveillance shows Morris approaching Battees and demonstrating "preattack cues," with Anderson attempting to step in between them, before Ladd enters and punches Battees.

The scuffle moved toward the street, and Battees was punched again by a woman. The video then seemingly shows Ladd handing a gun to Morris.

The main area of dispute in the case could be boiled down to the critical few seconds that followed. Battees was seen initially walking away before turning around and firing the shot — missing his target of Morris and instead striking Anderson, one of his closest friends.

Carter told jurors the physical confrontation had to be "pretty embarrassing" for the teen, and she argued he didn't have an opportunity to see the handoff of the gun from Ladd to Morris.

“Is it reasonable that he saw that gun?" the prosecutor asked. "Watch the crowd reaction. If the gun is so visible, why doesn’t the crowd react? Why doesn’t the crowd go? They’re a lot closer than Mr. Battees."

Carter said the chaos — the crowd wildly dispersing and several other people firing shots — only erupted once Battees produced his .45-caliber handgun and shot into the crowd.

Laurel Larice Ladd Jr.

Schmid, likewise, urged jurors to take a close look at the video during the course of their deliberations. But he suggested the footage would help them reach the opposite conclusion.

The defense attorney said his client was not looking for a confrontation and was not embarrassed. Battees attempted to retreat but was forced to act in a split second after seeing Morris "coming at him with a gun."

"Mr. Battees did not have other options," Schmid said. "Mr. Morris just as easily could’ve shot him if he ran across the street, down the sidewalk or down the hill. It’s not like he had time to sit there and think, ‘Oh, what will happen if I do Option A, or Option B or Option C?’”

Judge Johnson instructed jurors on the concept of "transferred intent": allowing for a finding that a defendant is guilty of intentional murder if he kills one person while acting with intent to kill someone else — in this case, Morris.

The judge further told jurors that self-defense applies if the defendant acted reasonably to defend himself from a threat of death or great bodily harm and there is no reasonable possibility of retreat to avoid the danger. The prosecution has the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self-defense.

A memorial to Juamada Keller Anderson Jr. was erected on the 100 block of East Third Street, Duluth, where he was fatally shot by friend Patrick Wilson Battees Jr. on May 22, 2021. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Carter contended that Battees did not retreat as the law requires. She also questioned why he ditched his gun — "his only means of self-protection" — in a discarded couch and hid in a nearby alley rather than calling for help from responding officers.

Schmid, in response, told jurors that he was "freaking out" and didn't want to get shot by any member of the crowd or police officers.

"The state is trying to convince you that Mr. Battees was safe, that he could’ve just run away and everything would be fine, that the fear he experienced was not reasonable," the defense attorney said.

The prosecutor, though, repeatedly urged jurors to place themselves in Battees' shoes at the moment of the shooting, and not the chaos that immediately erupted afterward.

"Your focus has to be on what Mr. Battees was aware of at the time he fired the shot," Carter said.

Morris, Ladd and two other shooters, Tyrone Deshun Childs Sr., and Eddie Ezra Conyers Jr., also have been charged in connection with the case. All have pleaded guilty except Morris, who awaits trial.