Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies in Florida

DULUTH — Sally Tarnowski, one of northern Minnesota's longest-tenured jurists and the region's former chief judge, died Monday while vacationing in Florida, the Minnesota Judicial Branch said.

A cause of death was not immediately identified in the statement, which was sent just before 9:30 p.m. Tarnowski was 63.

“All of us within the Minnesota courts community are devastated by the loss of Judge Tarnowski,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said in the release. “Beyond her exemplary service to Minnesota, Judge Tarnowski was a vibrant person whose commitment to justice shined through in everything she did.”

Tarnowski, a longtime Duluth attorney, was appointed to the 6th Judicial District bench by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2007. She was known for championing the creation of the South St. Louis County Mental Health Court in 2009, continuing to preside over the specialty court that seeks to provide an alternative to incarceration and provide a pathway out of the criminal justice system for those struggling with mental illness.

Her fellow members of the judiciary in 2016 elected Tarnowski to her first of two terms as chief judge. In that role, she was tasked with overseeing the unprecedented challenge of shuttering courthouse doors and shifting operations entirely online in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her loss will be deeply felt by all of us in the 6th District, and by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Chief Judge Leslie Beiers

Tarnowski also oversaw the Duluth Indian Child Welfare Court and supported early neutral evaluation in family court, which seeks to provide more prompt resolution of disputes involving custody, parenting time and financial matters.

“Judge Tarnowski approached her work with tenacity and dedication,” current Chief Judge Leslie Beiers said. “Her loss will be deeply felt by all of us in the 6th District, and by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

Tarnowski was a 1978 graduate of Duluth East High School, where she played varsity volleyball, basketball, softball and golf for the Greyhounds, and she received degrees from the University of Minnesota Duluth and William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul.

She went on to work as a law clerk, associate attorney and shareholder at the Duluth firm of Johnson, Killen and Seiler from 1986-2003. She was in private practice as a family law attorney at the time of her appointment to the bench.

Much of the focus of her judicial leadership was on the creation and expansion of specialty courts — giving St. Louis, Carlton, Lake and Cook counties one of the highest per capita rates of treatment courts in the state — and on initiatives aimed at making the courts more accessible, timely and efficient.

"I believe that people who come before the court need to be respected and they need to be heard," Tarnowski once told the News Tribune. "I think if they feel that they've been listened to, treated fairly and that somebody cares about their decision, they'll accept it."