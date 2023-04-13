99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth honors civil rights pioneer on anniversary of her birth

Advocates say Ethel Ray Nance's recognition for breaking barriers is long overdue.

Ethel Ray Nance_Kansas City Urban League
Ethel Ray Nance, born and educated in Duluth, overcame a number of racial obstacles in her wide-ranging career. This photo was taken in 1923, when she was working for the Kansas City Urban League.
Contributed / Family of Ethel Ray Nance
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 6:11 PM

DULUTH — City Council President Janet Kennedy read a mayoral proclamation Thursday morning declaring April 13 as Ethel Ray Nance Day in honor of a pioneering figure who broke through many barriers, yet has received relatively little recognition for her many accomplishments..

Community activist and educator Henry Banks has been campaigning for the city to recognize Nance for more than two years.

“This is an incredible honor for a remarkable American. This is American history at its finest,” he said.

Ethel Ray Nance_1920 portrait
Portrait of Ethel Ray Nance taken in 1920.
Contributed / Family of Ethel Ray Nance

“Ethel Ray Nance was a bad sista, with an ‘a,’ that’s what we’d call her. And that was way back in the day. She was a sista that got things done,” Banks said.

Nance was born April 13, 1899, the youngest of four children in the Central Hillside household of her parents: William H. Ray, an African American who had moved to Minnesota from North Carolina, and Inga Nordquist Ray, a Swedish immigrant. The couple met while working at a Minneapolis hotel and then married.

Nance went on to graduate from Duluth Central High School in 1917 and began her career as a stenographer shortly thereafter, helping families recover from the great wildfires of 1918, by relocating to Moose Lake to serve the Forest Fire Relief Commission.

While she was working there she learned of the June 15, 1920, lynching of three Black men for a crime they did not commit, jut four blocks away from her childhood home. A memorial to the victims — Isaac McGhie, Elmer Jackson and Elias Clayton — has been built at the scene of the injustice.

When interviewed for the Minnesota Black History Project, Nance recalled that her father was deeply upset by the lynchings and felt the need to organize. He had previously attempted to form a local NAACP chapter without success “because we had ‘no trouble’ here in Duluth. So, we ‘didn’t need’ an NAACP branch.”

That sentiment shifted greatly after the lynchings, and her father had little difficulty persuading people of color to band together and launch a Duluth chapter of the NAACP on the heels of the event. Nance referred to that as “the one good thing” to come of the violent tragedy.

Nance played a key role in convincing NAACP founder W.E.B. DuBois to visit Duluth the following year to speak about anti-lynching legislation he was working to move forward. She accompanied him on the trip from Minneapolis to Duluth where DuBois agreed to address an audience at the St. Mark AME Church.

The two struck up a friendship, and Nance would later join him in San Francisco as his secretary toward the end of her career.

Ethel Ray Nance_standing portrait
This photo of Ethel Ray Nance was taken in Moose Lake, where Nance took a job helping victims of the 1918 fires as an employee of Forest Fire Relief Commission.
Contributed / Family of Ethel Ray Nance

In the interim, Nance worked a number of stenography jobs, becoming the first Black stenographer to serve the Minnesota Legislature.

Her skills gained notice, launching her onto the national scene first with the Kansas City Urban League and then accepting a job with the Urban League in New York City, where she quickly became a part of the artistic.scene.

Let’s grow this event, folks. Let’s grow it together, so it becomes the best celebration in the nation, honoring a legend, honoring an American hero, who succeeded despite any and all obstacles in her way.
Henry Banks, community activist and educator

Banks said Nance lived with two roommates in an apartment that was known as “the West Side Literary Salon.”

“It was frequented by people such as Zora Neale Hurston and W.E.B. DuBois, to name a few,” he said.

“That was the Harlem renaissance,” Banks said, describing it as an era of African Americans engaged in intellectual and creative pursuits of all kinds, including the arts, dance, music, fashion, literature, theater and politics.

But Nance’s time in New York would be cut short, as she returned home to help care for her ailing mother in 1926, taking a job as assistant head of the Phyllis Wheatley House, a Minneapolis organization that provided shelter and social services to African Americans in need.

Ethel Ray Nance_1917 portrait
This portrait of Ethel Ray Nance was used in the 1917 Duluth Central High School yearbook. She graduated that year.
Contributed / Family of Ethel Ray Nance

The next chapter of Nance’s career took her to the Minneapolis Police Department, where she became the first Black officer to join the women’s bureau in 1928. Acute arthritis forced her to leave the job in 1931.

Nance married her first husband, LeRoy A.H. Williams, in 1929 and had two sons with him before they separated, and she moved with her children to Seattle, where she entered a second marriage with Clarence A. Nance.

In 1945, she moved to San Francisco to work alongside DuBois, spending the next decade with the NAACP.

In 1978, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco, becoming the oldest person who had ever graduated from the institution at age 78.

Nance died in 1992 at age 93.

Kennedy, who is the first African American elected to the Duluth City Council:, said she was proud and honored to read the proclamation on the anniversary of Nance’s birth.

“When you hear me say that I stand on the shoulders of folks who came before me, of African heritage and of all cultures, this is one of the people I am talking about, a pioneer and a leader,” she said.

Banks hopes the April 13 anniversary will become a tradition. “Let’s grow this event, folks,” he said. “Let’s grow it together, so it becomes the best celebration in the nation, honoring a legend, honoring an American hero, who succeeded despite any and all obstacles in her way.”

Carl Crawford, Duluth’s human rights officer, shared the same hope, telling the assembled audience: “Let’s remember this day as the beginning and not the end of Ethel Ray Nance Day in Duluth, Minnesota."

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
