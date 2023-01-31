6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth homeless shelter stretches to meet growing need, prepares to expand

CHUM is "bursting at the seams" and needs more than double the $2 million in federal funding it's slated to receive.

CHUM Executive Director John Cole stands in front of the office along West Second Street in Duluth
CHUM Executive Director John Cole stands in front of the office along Second Street in Duluth on Thursday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — CHUM, which operates the city’s largest homeless shelter by far, rarely turns anyone away, but the organization’s executive director, John Cole, said it has been a challenge to find space for the growing number of people in need of a safe, warm place to spend the night.

“All the figures have been pointing to a steady increase in homelessness,” Cole said, noting that from 2021 to 2022 alone, CHUM’s occupancy grew by 27%, and the facility is frankly running out of room.

The entire belongings of a family rest in a pile at the CHUM Center
The entire belongings of a family rest in a pile at the CHUM Center.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We are bursting at the seams,” he said. But Cole notes the center makes a point to take in most anyone who needs shelter, so long as they are not overly disruptive and are able to abide by a basic code of conduct.

The shelter has 80 beds. However, CHUM also makes its attached drop-in center available as overflow space for folks in need, and it often has up to another 70 people spending the evening there, wherever they can find a spot, whether that’s in a chair or on the floor.

Suffice it to say, CHUM is pretty well maxed out at this point, and it needs to expand. The nonprofit has received a $2 million federal appropriation to boost the size of its facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, those federal funds won’t cover even half the anticipated project cost, and CHUM is seeking an additional $2.5 million from the state of Minnesota to realize its expansion plans to increase the footprint of the second floor and then add a third story to the building.

Mold grows on the walls in the Storage Room at the CHUM Center
Mold grows on the walls in the storage room at the CHUM Center in Duluth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Kim Randolph, Stabilization Services Director, looks over the overwhelming amount of personal belongings in the Storage Room at the CHUM Center
Kim Randolph, stabilization services director, looks over the overwhelming amount of personal belongings in the storage room at the CHUM Center on Thursday. Mold is growing on the walls and on some of the items because of an air exchange problem in the building.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

CHUM has about 10,700 square feet of space. If it can obtain the financial resources it needs, that could grow by roughly another 10,000 square feet, estimates Greg Kvam, the organization’s financial director.

That expansion would provide for far better accommodations for CHUM’s clientele, but also would ensure support staff have the space they need, said Cole. He figures the shelter would gain the capacity to accommodate up to another 60-75 people, as well.

More than half of shelter guests self-report substance abuse problems and about 75% struggle with mental health issues, driving a need for support services on-site.

CHUM used to require its guests to arrive sober, but that barrier was removed in 2018. While guests are not allowed to use drugs or alcohol on premises, those who arrive under the influence are allowed to stay as long as they behave.

Hours for the Storage Room at the CHUM Center in Duluth are taped to the door
Hours for the storage room at the CHUM Center are taped to the door.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cole said the center also requires storage space for its guests’ personal belongings.

“That’s a challenge for shelter providers — how to manage the stuff that folks have, often all their worldly possessions — in a way that’s respectful but also allows for operations,” he said.

The expansion likely will take 18-24 months to complete. Cole said the shelter can't afford to miss a beat while the work is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whole community of persons experiencing homelessness depends on the services we offer, as does the wider community, and we have to find a way to manage that,” he said.

“We are very mindful of the fact that we can’t just close. We are the safety net for the region, and that’s a responsibility we take seriously,” Cole said.

READ MORE
Members of the Mobile Community Crisis Response Team in Duluth.
Local
Duluth's Crisis Response Team provides alternative to sending police
The team delivers services to people experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and often-underlying mental health issues.
January 12, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Man handing box of food to another.
Local
Photos: CHUM hands out Thanksgiving meal boxes
The Duluth food shelf distributed 300 meals total Monday and Wednesday.
November 23, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Steve Kuchera
20221008_184211 (1).jpg
Lifestyle
'An activist church': Peace UCC celebrates 150 years of social justice work in Duluth
“You will see Peace Church people out in the street, protesting and in council meetings working for policy change — and also having fun, too," interim Pastor Jim Mitulski said.
November 19, 2022 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Woman standing by her car.
Local
Duluth nonprofits look to create sanctioned outdoor spaces for homeless people to live
Supervised camps could arrive in the city yet this summer.
July 26, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Marci Strack, from left, Jen Gilbertson, both from Whole Foods Co-op, and Scott Van Daele, of CHUM, share a laugh with Heather-Marie Bloom, of Rising Phoenix Community Farm as she rearranges food in a display
Local
Northland CSA guild, CHUM aim for another fresh food shelf
"It’s supporting an entire community, not just people that are hungry, but people who will produce food and create food," CHUM distribution director Scott Van Daele said.
March 13, 2022 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Worker walks through future warming shelter.
Local
Warming center gets makeover in Lincoln Park
A permanent facility to shelter people during winter nights is scheduled to open in February.
January 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Brady Slater
A makeshift tent in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood that sheltered a man in 2018
Local
Homeless survey returns to St. Louis County this week
The county planner described Wednesday's count of people experiencing homelessness as "our biggest outreach we do every year.”
January 25, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brady Slater

CHUM has been talking about expanding for at least a decade, but the congressional support the project recently received has set the project in motion at last.

“So that’s where we find ourselves at now: Oh, finally the dream can become a reality,” Cole said. “But we need to really put an effort into making that dream possible. And it’s really going to take the whole community to make this happen. It’s a huge undertaking.”

As more low-income and alternative housing comes on line locally in future years, Cole remains optimistic the growth in shelter use will taper off, and the average duration of stays will shorten.

Personal belongings of folks staying at the CHUM Center are piled on the floor and in cubbies
Personal belongings of folks staying at the CHUM Center are piled on the floor and in cubbies Thursday morning in Duluth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mold grows on personal items in the Storage Room of folks staying at the CHUM Center
Mold grows on personal items in the storage room of folks staying at the CHUM Center.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We’re not there yet, simply because we don’t have the housing stock nor do we have the resources in the proportions necessary to help this volume of persons to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges they face," he said. "Recovery is going to be very important to resolve their trauma and to help them function in a productive way, so they can earn an income and contribute to society.

“Shelter is what’s going to keep people alive, but it’s going to take housing and other services to end homelessness,” Cole said, describing a five-year plan he’s been working to develop as part of Duluth’s Stepping On Up initiative .

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth's Carter Hotel burned twice in one day
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
sled dog race
Local
Defending Beargrease champ leading into final overnight of race
Ryan Anderson has won the nearly 300-mile-long sled dog race four times.
January 30, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet man arrested for possession of child porn
James Tuttle, 31, faces two counts of possession and dissemination of pornographic material involving minors.
January 30, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
dog sled race
Local
Beargrease Marathon teams surpass 100-mile mark amid frigid wind chills
All 17 teams were still in the race Monday morning at the Sawbill Checkpoint with about 193 miles to go.
January 30, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Battalion Chief Joe Tribbey checks on the damage inside Wasabi while Superior Fire Department crews put out hot spots Monday morning
Local
Fire destroys Superior's Wasabi restaurant
It opened in 2018 on Tower Avenue.
January 30, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Judge narrows lawsuit in Hibbing stolen inheritance
Also in today’s episode, mushers take to the Beargrease course and more.
January 30, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
022421.N.DNT.FraudC2
Local
Judge narrows Hibbing stolen inheritance lawsuit
The court dismissed all but one claim against a local bank and limited the case against the couple accused of swindling some $250,000 from a vulnerable adult. The family is seeking an appeal.
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, West End businesses took issue with free downtown parking
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Local
Joanna Oberg wins Beargrease half-marathon
The Grand Marais musher and her team of dogs finished the 107.5-mile mid-distance race in 15 hours, five minutes and 15 seconds.
January 30, 2023 06:46 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
An ice carver uses a grinder on an ice sculpture made to look like bricks. It is filled with wooden pallets.
Local
Local stories you may have missed
Check here for local news, sports, lifestyle and more from over the weekend and beyond.
January 29, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Cole said the shelter should be viewed as only a temporary solution to homelessness and expressed frustration that some people have been guests for two years or longer, because they see no other alternative. He said he has no interest in operating “a warehouse for the homeless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want this to be a space that’s respectful and humane, a place that treats people with dignity and provides encouragement,” Cole said. “We want to create a portal of hope for people who fall into homelessness and shows them a way out.”

Related Topics: DULUTHHOMELESSNESS
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Sled dog teams compete in long-distance race
Local
Ashley Thaemert wins Beargrease 40-mile race
Thirteen mushers competed in the shorter Beargrease race Sunday.
January 29, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Sled dog teams compete in long-distance race
Local
Frosty Beargrease start is 'good for the dogs'
Subzero temperatures meant frost formed quickly on fans watching at the starting line of the 39th annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon on Sunday morning.
January 29, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Fire truck
Local
3 people escape fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
One dog died and two cats were still missing Sunday morning.
January 29, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A young girl sleds down a hill.
Local
Cold doesn't deter crowd at Lake Superior Ice Festival
The festival embraces all things cold, like ice carousels and sledding, but also hot air balloon rides and the coronation of pet royalty.
January 28, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien