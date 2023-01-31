Duluth homeless shelter stretches to meet growing need, prepares to expand

DULUTH — CHUM, which operates the city’s largest homeless shelter by far, rarely turns anyone away, but the organization’s executive director, John Cole, said it has been a challenge to find space for the growing number of people in need of a safe, warm place to spend the night.

“All the figures have been pointing to a steady increase in homelessness,” Cole said, noting that from 2021 to 2022 alone, CHUM’s occupancy grew by 27%, and the facility is frankly running out of room.

“We are bursting at the seams,” he said. But Cole notes the center makes a point to take in most anyone who needs shelter, so long as they are not overly disruptive and are able to abide by a basic code of conduct.

The shelter has 80 beds. However, CHUM also makes its attached drop-in center available as overflow space for folks in need, and it often has up to another 70 people spending the evening there, wherever they can find a spot, whether that’s in a chair or on the floor.

Suffice it to say, CHUM is pretty well maxed out at this point, and it needs to expand. The nonprofit has received a $2 million federal appropriation to boost the size of its facility.

Yet, those federal funds won’t cover even half the anticipated project cost, and CHUM is seeking an additional $2.5 million from the state of Minnesota to realize its expansion plans to increase the footprint of the second floor and then add a third story to the building.

Kim Randolph, stabilization services director, looks over the overwhelming amount of personal belongings in the storage room at the CHUM Center on Thursday.

CHUM has about 10,700 square feet of space. If it can obtain the financial resources it needs, that could grow by roughly another 10,000 square feet, estimates Greg Kvam, the organization’s financial director.

That expansion would provide for far better accommodations for CHUM’s clientele, but also would ensure support staff have the space they need, said Cole. He figures the shelter would gain the capacity to accommodate up to another 60-75 people, as well.

More than half of shelter guests self-report substance abuse problems and about 75% struggle with mental health issues, driving a need for support services on-site.

CHUM used to require its guests to arrive sober, but that barrier was removed in 2018. While guests are not allowed to use drugs or alcohol on premises, those who arrive under the influence are allowed to stay as long as they behave.

Cole said the center also requires storage space for its guests’ personal belongings.

“That’s a challenge for shelter providers — how to manage the stuff that folks have, often all their worldly possessions — in a way that’s respectful but also allows for operations,” he said.

The expansion likely will take 18-24 months to complete. Cole said the shelter can't afford to miss a beat while the work is underway.

“The whole community of persons experiencing homelessness depends on the services we offer, as does the wider community, and we have to find a way to manage that,” he said.

“We are very mindful of the fact that we can’t just close. We are the safety net for the region, and that’s a responsibility we take seriously,” Cole said.

CHUM has been talking about expanding for at least a decade, but the congressional support the project recently received has set the project in motion at last.

“So that’s where we find ourselves at now: Oh, finally the dream can become a reality,” Cole said. “But we need to really put an effort into making that dream possible. And it’s really going to take the whole community to make this happen. It’s a huge undertaking.”

As more low-income and alternative housing comes on line locally in future years, Cole remains optimistic the growth in shelter use will taper off, and the average duration of stays will shorten.

“We’re not there yet, simply because we don’t have the housing stock nor do we have the resources in the proportions necessary to help this volume of persons to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges they face," he said. "Recovery is going to be very important to resolve their trauma and to help them function in a productive way, so they can earn an income and contribute to society.

“Shelter is what’s going to keep people alive, but it’s going to take housing and other services to end homelessness,” Cole said, describing a five-year plan he’s been working to develop as part of Duluth’s Stepping On Up initiative .

Cole said the shelter should be viewed as only a temporary solution to homelessness and expressed frustration that some people have been guests for two years or longer, because they see no other alternative. He said he has no interest in operating “a warehouse for the homeless.”

“I want this to be a space that’s respectful and humane, a place that treats people with dignity and provides encouragement,” Cole said. “We want to create a portal of hope for people who fall into homelessness and shows them a way out.”